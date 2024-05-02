Man sought after Cass County hit-and-run crash Wednesday: Sheriff’s office

Kendrick Calfee
·1 min read

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash near Archie, Missouri Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded around 4:45 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash near 307th Street on Interstate 49. They found a man who said after his vehicle was rear-ended, he drove a quarter-mile for a safe place to pull over.

The man said he never saw the other driver.

The vehicle being driven by the other person was identified by law enforcement as a tan 2002 Chevrolet Blazer.

Deputies found the Chevy Blazer unoccupied and parked on the shoulder of the highway near the crash site. Deputies then surveyed the area, but were unable to locate the driver.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said an alert was sent to notify area residents. The Sheriff’s Office is also concerned about the driver’s well-being since they were involved in a crash.

The Blazer is registered to a man from Blue Springs, deputies said, but did not release the man’s identity.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about the Blazer is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200.

