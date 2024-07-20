Man sought in girl's fatal shooting
Baltimore police are searching for a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl. City police said officers were called around 8 p.m. Friday for a shooting in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue. Authorities said the girl, identified as Breaunna Cormley, died inside a house from gunshot wounds. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said investigators are trying to determine if that was the young girl's home, or if she was just visiting.