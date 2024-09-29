Man sought over fatal six-vehicle motorway collision

Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal six-vehicle motorway collision.

Warwickshire Police believe Akashdeep Singh, 23, may have information about the incident on the M40 which involved five cars and a Peugeot boxer van.

The collision happened shortly before 7.15pm on Saturday and a woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in one of the cars, died at the scene, officers said.

The force believes the Peugeot driver left the area on foot.

Have you seen Akash Singh? We want to speak to him as he may have information about a collision the M40 last night that sadly saw a woman in her 50s die. If you have footage or know where Singh might be, please quote incident 303 of 28 September➡️https://t.co/JTFjJMfifK pic.twitter.com/zXhVVPqzyG — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) September 29, 2024

It released an image of Mr Singh and said he goes by the name Akash and has links to the West Midlands, particularly Oldbury.

Warwickshire Police said: “Have you seen Akashdeep Singh or do you know where he is?

“If members of the public have information to help us find him or can share details about the collision, please get in touch.

“We’d also ask anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision, the Peugeot and the manner it was being driven prior to the collision to share it with us.”

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between the junction 11 at Banbury and junction 12 at Gaydon.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting her family.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them quoting incident number 303 of September 28.