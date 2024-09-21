Man 'spat at and racially abused' woman on Jubiliee line, say British Transport Police

William Mata
·1 min read
British Transport Police are searching for this man (British Transport Police)
A man racially abused and spat at a woman in a suspect hate crime onboard a London Underground train, the British Transport Police has said.

Officers are appealing after the alleged incident shortly before 7am on Saturday, September 7, on a Jubilee line train between Kilburn and Finchley Road.

The British Transport Police released an image of a man seen in CCTV footage who they want to speak with in connection.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help with their investigation,” a statement added.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 144 of 7/9/24.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Earlier this week, the British Transport Police said they were hunting a man who exposed himself to two women on the Elizabeth line.

A photo was released of the man who is said to have flashed the pair at Bond Street station.

This follows another man performing a sexual act on a Northern line train back in July.

