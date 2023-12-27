Man Spotted Skating Across Town During Icy Weather in North Dakota

Winter weather turned streets in Bismarck, North Dakota, into a giant ice rink on December 26, video shows.

Footage filmed by Austin Benjamin Wolt shows a man making the most of the weather by ice skating across town.

“Me and my mom were headed home from running some errands when I looked out my window. I had seen someone that looked like Frank Gallagher [the main character in TV show Shameless] ice skating in town,” Wolt told Storyful.

The National Weather Service reported up to an inch of accumulated ice in the Bismarck area. The icy conditions are expected to continue “through Wednesday morning.” Credit: Austin Benjamin Wolt via Storyful