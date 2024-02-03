Man stabbed to death at petrol station identified

A man who was stabbed to death at a Nottingham petrol station has been identified.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the attack at Texaco on Meadow Lane at 18:25 GMT on Wednesday.

They confirmed on Saturday the victim was 26-year-old Mohammed Duraab Khan.

A murder investigation has since started, with three people arrested so far.

Three men, aged 22, 23 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Police said Mr Khan was treated by paramedics but despite their best attempts, he died from his injuries soon after.

Det Insp Kaz Smithson, investigation lead, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Khan’s family and friends and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“Our extensive investigation is continuing, and we are making good progress with a team of highly-skilled detectives working tirelessly to establish exactly what has happened and get Mr Khan’s family justice.

“I want to reassure the community that we do believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.”

