Man stabbed in Exeter being treated in hospital

A man who was stabbed in Exeter is recovering in hospital.

Police said a 22-year-old man had "a stab wound to the torso" following the assault on Whipton Village Road.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 21:45 BST on Thursday.

Police said they believed the victim and a suspect were known to each other and inquiries were ongoing.

