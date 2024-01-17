Man who 'stabbed housemate to death on Christmas Eve' is grandson of millionaire businessman

William Bush died after being found with stab wounds on Christmas Eve (PA)

A young man charged with the alleged murder of his housemate is the grandson of a knighted millionaire businessman, it has been revealed.

Dylan Thomas, 23, is accused of killing his friend William Bush, also 23, in Cardiff on Christmas Eve.

It has now come out that Thomas’ grandfather is Sir Gilbert Stanley Thomas, who built an empire which includes Peter’s Pies – now an iconic Welsh brand of savoury pastries.

Sir Stanley was knighted in 2006 for services to business and charity.

His company, called Peter’s Savoury Products, was sold for £75million in 1988.

The Sun reports that Thomas’ family also owned shares in the TBI group, which owned some airports.

Two years ago, Thomas moved into a nearby terraced house owned by his grandparents and Welsh rugby legend Sir Gareth Edwards.

Mr Bush, remembered as a rugby enthusiast, moved in with him shortly afterwards.

In a statement issued after his death, Mr Bush’s family said: “Our beloved Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way.

“Will was such a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend.”

Thomas, of Llandaff, was supposed to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on January 2 but he was not there and was remanded in custody in his absence.

He is set to appear again on February 2.