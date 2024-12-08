Man Stabbed in Walmart

Latest Stories
A Boy, 4, Vanished on Way to Summer Camp. Then a Family Friend's Teenage Son Started Asking Alarming Questions
More than 30 years after Derrick Robie's murder, his killer is now free and living in New York
- Reuters
NYC mayor says suspect identified in UnitedHealth executive's murder, NY Post reports
"The net is tightening," Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem, according to the Post. Thompson, 50, who became CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit in April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT) on Wednesday in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait. The shooting sparked a massive manhunt for the gunman, who fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava and gray backpack before mounting an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said.
- CBC
Windsor, Ont., widow says husband died after law enforcement mistook medical emergency for drunkenness
A Windsor woman says her husband is dead after Canada Border Services Agency officials and Windsor Police Service officers mistook his symptoms of medical distress for drunkenness and arrested and detained him without offering medical attention.Rose Grey says her 63-year-old husband, Colin, lived with Type 2 diabetes and had diabetic neuropathy in his feet, making it difficult for him to walk. He was also being treated with intravenous antibiotics for infections in his feet."I need to get justic
- CNN
‘Trump’s gonna pardon me anyways,’ January 6 rioter scoffs as he’s led from court to prison
A January 6 defendant on Friday taunted a federal judge’s decision to send him immediately to prison for one year for his role in the US Capitol riot, shouting as he was being handcuffed that President-elect Donald Trump would pardon him.
- ABC News
Migrant teen killed, another injured, after being asked if they spoke English: Police
Officials say two migrant teens were victims in a New York City stabbing, one fatally, after the teens were asked if they spoke English and they responded that they didn't. Police say they were responding to a 911 call for an assault in Lower Manhattan when they found a 17-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest and an 18-year-old male with a stab wound to the left arm. One was wearing a green jacket, white pants and white sneakers.
- Associated Press
The first rioter tried on Jan. 6 charges gets reduced prison sentence after Supreme Court decision
A Texas man who was the first rioter to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was resentenced on Friday to nearly seven years in prison after he delivered an angry, profane rant to the judge who agreed to modestly reduce his original sentence. Guy Reffitt benefitted from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to the dismissal of his conviction on an obstruction charge. Reffitt repeatedly shook his head and appeared to be agitated as he listened to U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich and a prosecutor describe his role in a mob's attack on the Capitol.
- CBC
3 men accused of 2022 sexual assault in Hay River, N.W.T., found not guilty
Three men accused of sexual assault in Hay River, N.W.T., in 2022 were found not guilty in N.W.T. Supreme Court on Friday.The three men — Maher Sellemi, Amine Zahi, and Hassen Zellama — were present in court when Judge Vital Ouelette read his verdict. All three embraced their lawyers, and one of the men could be seen wiping tears away.In his decision, Judge Vital Ouelette cited inconsistencies and gaps in the testimony of the two women who alleged they were assaulted as the reason for the acquit
- Tacoma News Tribune
They carried her to safety after her ex shot her. This week, a Tacoma woman said thanks
After undergoing five surgeries, the woman wanted to meet the SWAT officers who helped rescue her.
- HuffPost
Nick Fuentes Arrested For Allegedly Macing Woman Who Confronted Him Over 'Your Body, My Choice' Post
White supremacist Nick Fuentes was charged with battery after allegedly macing a woman who rang his doorbell.
- CBC
Newfoundland man who stabbed wife 33 times granted temporary parole
Llewelyn Nippard, seen in this undated file photo, is still considered a moderate risk to re-offend within a romantic relationship. (CBC)A Newfoundland man who stabbed his wife 33 times has been granted a temporary leave from prison after spending more than three decades behind bars.Llewelyn Nippard attacked Nellie Nippard in July 1990, stabbing her repeatedly in the arms, face, neck and back.Despite all efforts to murder her, Nellie Nippard survived the attack, and went on to become a high-prof
- CBC
Three men in hospital after shooting at after hours bar in downtown Toronto
Three men are in hospital, including the suspect, after a shooting at an after hours bar in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning, police say. Toronto police were called to the bar near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street W around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found three men who had been shot, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter. The suspect had entered the bar with two firearms, Insp. Phillip Sinclair said on Saturday morning. During an altercation with bar employees, the suspect took
- CBC
N.B. doctor who touched woman without her consent gets 1 year of probation
A New Brunswick doctor who admitted to touching a woman's buttocks, pelvis and breasts without her consent while out socializing in 2022 has been given a conditional discharge and sentenced to a year of supervised probation.Rémi Poitras, 30, of Edmundston, who specializes in family medicine and emergency medicine and now lives in Quebec, pleaded guilty in October to common assault.He was originally charged with sexual assault.The victim, who was a fourth-year student at the New Brunswick medical
- The Canadian Press
Search for UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer yields evidence, but few answers
NEW YORK (AP) — They have seen him smiling on a hostel security camera, but don’t know his name. They found the backpack he discarded while fleeing, but don’t know where he's gone.
- The Canadian Press
Under assault by gangs in Haiti, a Kenyan-led mission fights back
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An armored vehicle carrying Kenyan police rumbles through Haiti's capital with a shattered window that a high-caliber bullet failed to penetrate, a permanent sign of violence the officers face almost daily in Port-au-Prince.
- CNN
Why finding the suspected CEO killer is harder than you might think
He gunned down a high-profile CEO on a sidewalk in America’s largest city, where thousands of surveillance cameras monitor millions of people every day. But the man who shot Brian Thompson keeps evading capture.
- The Canadian Press
Officials release bodycam video of police shooting that killed 15-year-old Ohio boy
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor and police chief in an Ohio city where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot by police on Thanksgiving night said bodycam video of the shooting raises questions that must be addressed. The boy's family said Friday that they want answers, too.
- Yahoo News Canada
Toronto Christmas Market slammed for high prices: '$5 for a bottle of water? It's giving Wonderland'
As the festive season ramps up, Torontonians are taking to social media to lament high prices on water and food at the Christmas market.
- People
Wash. Dad's Shooting Initially Appeared Random. Then Police Unspooled a Plot Stemming from a Custody Battle
The attempted murder of Baron Li is the focus of the upcoming episode of 'People Magazine Investigates,' premiering Monday, Dec. 9, at 9/8c on ID and Max
- BuzzFeed
A Woman's Family Couldn't Believe She Had The Audacity To Offer Them Ramen Noodles For Christmas
"Kindly send the flavor of your choice, otherwise the flavor will be given at random."
- CBC
2 suspects at large after suspicious death on White Bear First Nation
RCMP say two men charged in relation to the death of Talon Lonethunder on White Bear First Nation are on the run.Police responded to a call on the Saskatchewan First Nation early Tuesday morning and found 33-year-old Talon Lonethunder dead in a home. White Bear First Nation is about 185 kilometres southeast of Regina.Jeremy Whitebear, 22, is charged with second-degree murder. Whitebear is described as about 5'10" and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has several tattoos, includ