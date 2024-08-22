Man stabbed in West Prince, say P.E.I. RCMP

Officers found and arrested a woman not far from the home. (RCMP - image credit)

A man was stabbed in western P.E.I. on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release, and a woman has been arrested.

RCMP were called to a home in West Prince at about 11:30 a.m.

Arriving at the home, police said they found a 22-year-old woman had stabbed a man who was known to her. He had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police located the woman a short distance away from the home.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Summerside on Thursday. The RCMP news release did not say what charges she faces.