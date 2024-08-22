Man stabbed in West Prince, say P.E.I. RCMP
A man was stabbed in western P.E.I. on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release, and a woman has been arrested.
RCMP were called to a home in West Prince at about 11:30 a.m.
Arriving at the home, police said they found a 22-year-old woman had stabbed a man who was known to her. He had serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police located the woman a short distance away from the home.
She is scheduled to appear in court in Summerside on Thursday. The RCMP news release did not say what charges she faces.