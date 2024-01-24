Man who stole £400k of jewellery jailed after black glove he wore linked him to offences

The Telegraph

Like many in Britain, I know of more than one young person whose life has been cruelly extinguished in violent circumstances. My brother’s childhood friend Sven Badzak – an aspiring lawyer and son of a Tory activist – was murdered in 2021 in a case of mistaken identity on his way home from Waitrose after picking up orange juice for his mum. I remember him as a small child bursting into my bedroom when he came over to play, a cheeky and infectious ball of energy. Today he is the morbid subject of