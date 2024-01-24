Man who stole £400k of jewellery jailed after black glove he wore linked him to offences
A man who stole £400,000 of jewellery has been jailed after painstaking CCTV enquiries and the recovery of a black glove he wore helped Flying Squad officers tie him to a spate of violent offences.Peter Dixon, 44 (20.02.79) of Swan Road, Southwark, was sentenced to four years and eight months' imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, 12 January.Dixon was found guilty of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, burglary, ABH, and common assault in commercial properties.Detective Sergeant Richard Watson, of the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “Dixon carried out multiple offences in a short period of time, believing there would be no consequences for his actions.