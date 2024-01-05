Man Stranded by Storm Henk Floods Gets Rescued by Boat

SWNS

Dramatic aerial images show how dozens of homes have been left flooded after a canal burst its banks during Storm Henk. High winds and torrential rain wreaked havoc across Loughborough, Leics., leading to people being evacuated from their properties early this morning (Wed). Photographs show how many homes are now underwater after the Grand Union Canal began overflowing due to the devastating deluge overnight. Locals said the flooding was the worst they had ever seen in 40 years of living in the area and in some places was up to 6ft (1.8m) deep. Married dad-of-two Tejas Naik, 48, an engineer, said he had been left trapped in his home on Bottleacre Lane and unable to get to work. He said: "I woke up at around 5.45am and looked out of my window to see my driveway and garden completely flooded with emergency services everywhere. "I have never seen anything like this since moving in in 2007. My house is slightly higher than my neighbours and the water has gone right into all their homes. "I could not get out to go to work this morning. We are pretty much trapped in all directions." Another resident John Brailsford, 67, said: "These are the worst floods I've seen in 38 years of living here. "The river sometimes bursts its banks but that's further away and we were told the canal would never flood. You don't think a canal would to this extent. "It is unusual and it's very severe. I saw police, fire and ambulance crews all along the streets, some with dinghies which have been rescuing people. "People have been forced to leave their homes, I have no idea how bad the damage is but it doesn't look good. The flats down nearer the canal look badly affected. "I was trying to get a medical centre because of a kidney stone and had to turn back several times. I have a big 4x4 and it was right up over the grille. "It must have been 5/6ft deep in places. All the drains and sewers were overflowing. People have been trying to sweep it away but to no avail." Nine flood warnings and three flood alerts remain in place for Loughborough affecting 'urban watercourses and local tributaries' to the River Soar. Two yellow weather alerts were issued by the Met Office yesterday (Tue) in Leicestershire yesterday, which saw up to 25mm of rainfall.