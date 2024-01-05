Man Stranded by Storm Henk Floods Gets Rescued by Boat
A man who was stranded on a shed roof alongside the River Trent due to Storm Henk-related flooding was rescued by a fire crew on January 4.
The Nottinghamshire County Council declared a major incident due to river flooding caused by Storm Henk. They warned that water levels could “come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000.”
The Environment Agency issued advice for residents living near the river, emphasizing that the water levels remained extremely high, with multiple flood warnings in effect.
Several homes were left without electricity and some residents were evacuated, local media said. Credit: Leigh Holmes via Storyful