Man who strangled ex-partner, broke her arm and pestered her with 3,000 calls jailed

A violent domestic abuser who strangled and beat his ex-partner before calling her more than 3,000 times in just 12 days has been jailed.

Anthony Matthews, 43, from Eltham, attacked his ex-partner - then flouted a restraining order to subject her to a relentless campaign of harassment by phone.

He has now been jailed for three years and one month.

His ex-partner first rang the police on September 6 last year, after a violent incident in which Matthews strangled her, and fractured her wrist by throwing her into a wardrobe.

Officers arrived where they took photos of her injuries and signposted her to domestic abuse charities.

They worked with Lewisham Council to fit a security system and panic alarms, and put in place a restraining order against Matthews.

Matthews was charged with GBH, intentional strangulation, threats to kill, and assault by beating.

He was remanded in custody for more than a month, but was granted conditional bail at a bail hearing at Woolwich Crown Court in October.

However February 24, the victim called police to say Matthews had been breaching his bail conditions, and his behaviour was spiralling out of control.

Police found he had called her over 3,000 times in a 12-day period - the equivalent of more than once every six minutes.

Met analysers found he had left 30 voicemails containing “abusive and offensive” language.

In some of them, Matthews said he was sitting outside his victim’s property, watching her.

The voicemails were later used as evidence in Matthews’ trial. The victim also gave powerful testimony through witness statements, which detailed the abuse she suffered.

On Friday (August 9) Anthony Matthews, of Lovelace Green in Eltham was sentenced to 37 months at Woolwich Crown Court for domestic abuse offences.

They were GBH, strangulation, threats to kill, three counts of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage, stalking through fear of violence, and stalking through malicious communications online.

He was also issued a restraining order.

Detective Constable Jack Mounstephen, who led the investigation, said: “I want to commend the victim who bravely told officers about what had been happening to her.

“This showed huge courage and I hope this case will demonstrate to any other victims of domestic abuse in Lewisham that we are there to listen and will take action to keep you safe.

“We are coming for those who intend to carry out violence against women and girls behind closed doors. We will do everything in our power to protect victims and target domestic abusers who prey on innocent members of our community.”

If you’re a victim of domestic abuse, or know someone who is, and there’s an emergency that’s’ ongoing or life endangering, call 999.

Anonymously report online on behalf of yourself or another. Calling 101. In the safety of your local police station (if you require a translator, we can provide someone initially by phone and later in person).

For more information from charities on specialist support please Refuge's website, the largest UK domestic abuse organisation for women. Alternatively call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Freephone Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or visit womensaid.co.uk.