Man Struggles With Epic Shovel Job After Huge Snow Dump

Footage uploaded to X/Twitter in the aftermath of a huge snow dump in Sydney, Nova Scotia, shows Sydney man Eli Jakeman’s epic effort to shovel the snow on his driveway.

Nova Scotia received up to 150cms of snow earlier in the week when the area was hit with an historic winter storm, according to a CBC report

Some parts of Nova Scotia were declared to be in a state of emergency after the low-pressure system dumped 150 cm of snow on some parts of the region. Credit: Eli Jakeman via Storyful