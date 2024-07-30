Man suffers life-changing injuries in Devon crash
Police are investigating a road crash in Devon which saw 25-year-old man seriously injured.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the crash involved an Audi and a Scania on an unnamed road in Langford, Cullompton, at about 12:30 BST on Friday.
The road was closed for about five hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.
A police spokesperson said that, as a result of the incident, the man was "conveyed to hospital with life-changing injuries".
Officers from the Roads Policing Team have appealed for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.
