Man suffers life-changing injuries in Devon crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash in Langford [BBC]

Police are investigating a road crash in Devon which saw 25-year-old man seriously injured.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the crash involved an Audi and a Scania on an unnamed road in Langford, Cullompton, at about 12:30 BST on Friday.

The road was closed for about five hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.

A police spokesperson said that, as a result of the incident, the man was "conveyed to hospital with life-changing injuries".

Officers from the Roads Policing Team have appealed for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links