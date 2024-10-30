Man suffers third-degree burns while being held on hot pavement by Phoenix police
WARNING: This report contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. As Phoenix police deal with the fallout of the violent beating of a deaf man and face the threat of federal oversight, the department is now set to face a lawsuit after a man suffered third-degree burns across much of his body during a detainment. Michael Kenyon, who has not been charged with a crime for the incident, spent more than a month hospitalized with burns on his face, arms, chest, and legs.