Man surprised girlfriend with proposal - while filming "silly TikTok"

This is the moment a man surprised his girlfriend with an engagement ring in front of Edinburgh Castle - while trying to film a "silly TikTok". US-based pair Kayla Mutterer, 27, and her partner Devin Chiovini, 31, were visiting Scotland after attending a wedding in England. Kayla said she had a feeling a proposal might be on the cards - but Devin still managed to catch her off guard. The couple, who met on the dating app Bumble two years ago, had discussed marriage and even gone ring shopping - but Kayla had no idea the proposal was imminent.