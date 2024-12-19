Man suspected of killing 3 Oklahomans in 2 counties has criminal history

CBC

As a young teen in the 1970s, he was repeatedly sexually abused, in his home and in his own bed, a place where he should have felt safe.Five decades later, he sat in the public gallery of a provincial courtroom in Kentville, N.S., listening to the sentencing hearing for the perpetrator of those crimes — his own older brother.On Tuesday, a judge heard arguments from prosecution and defence lawyers about whether the 75-year-old offender should be sent to prison for sex crimes committed about 50 ye