Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare boss held without bail

Associated Press Finance

After days of searching through security footage, following up on a deluge of tips and even sending scuba divers to the bottom of a lake, police on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel last week. The hunt began in the hours after Brian Thompson was gunned down on the sidewalk early Wednesday morning, with the suspected shooter slipping away from the scene and riding a bike to Central Park, before taking a taxi to a bus depot that offers service to several nearby states. On Monday morning, a tip from a McDonald’s around 233 miles (375 kilometers) away in Altoona, Pennsylvania, led police to arrest 26-year-old Luigi Nicholas Mangione, who authorities say was carrying a gun believed to be the one used to shoot Thompson.