Man suspected of shooting Piedmont, South Carolina, woman at former workplace arrested, deputies say

The Canadian Press

SURREY — The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after two men were found dead in a Surrey, B.C., home on Wednesday. A statement from RCMP says officers found the bodies after they were called to conduct a check on people in the home. Police say the two men were known to each other and investigators aren't looking for any other suspects at this time. Mounties say there is no risk to the public. The statement says the deaths appear to be an isolated case. Surrey RCMP says it