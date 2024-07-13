Man sustains head injuries in city centre brawl

The assault took place in Belfast city centre on Friday afternoon [Pacemaker]

A man has been treated in hospital for head injures after a brawl in Belfast city centre on Friday.

Police received a report of an assault involving a number of people outside a licenced premises on Bedford Street shortly before 15:45 BST.

Officers attended the scene and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting police, but has since been released on bail.

Police have appealed for those with information or footage to contact them.