Man swept out to sea from NYC beach rescued by fisherman 2 miles off NJ coast

A fisherman and his son are being hailed as heroes after police said they rescued a man swept out to sea nearly 2 miles from a New York City beach.

The father-and-son duo pulled the victim from waters outside Middletown Township, New Jersey in northern Monmouth County, the Middletown Township Police Department is reporting.

The victim told officers he thought he went into the water somewhere in Queens, a borough of New York City, around 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey told USA TODAY Wednesday.

The township is about 25 miles south of New York City.

The man told officers he treaded water for about 10 hours, much of it in the dark, before being saved, police said.

Fisherman and son rescue man swept out to sea

Police reported about 9 a.m. Monday, officers received a call about a man who had been pulled from the waters between Sandy Hook, NJ, and New York City.

The man was initially observed by a commercial fisherman and his son about 2 miles away from the shoreline of Sandy Hook, Bailey said.

After seeing the swimmer in distress, the fisherman and his son brought him aboard their boat, helped him and took him to Monmouth Cove Marina in Port Monmouth, police said.

A fisherman and his son rescued a man swept out to sea nearly two miles from New York City waters on July 15, 2024. The father-and-son duo pulled the victim from waters outside in Middletown Township, New Jersey, in northern Monmouth County.

Who was swept out to sea from a New York City beach?

Arriving officers found the victim at the marina and he identified himself as Pete Ordane, 34, of New York City.

Bailey said Ordane told officers he entered the water in New York City "to cool off" and was pulled out by the tide.

Man rescued from sea by fisherman refused medical treatment

Emergency crews assessed Ordane after he arrived at the marina, determined he was in good condition and released him when he declined further medical treatment.

Bailey said officers provided Ordane a fresh set of dry clothes and food prior to his arranging for transportation from the area.

Police said the fisherman and his son liven the Port Monmouth section of Middletown and wish to remain anonymous.

“We are grateful to the alert fishermen for rescuing Mr. Ordane and saving his life," police Chief R. Craig Weber told USA TODAY. "This is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by rip currents and swimming alone or at unguarded beaches. This incident could easily have ended very tragically.”

