Man who threatened to kill Congresswoman Maxine Waters sentenced to prison

The man who threatened to kill Representative Maxine Waters, pictured, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison with a hate crime enhancement (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Texas man who threatened to kill Representative Maxine Waters because she is Black has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison with a hate crime enhancement.

Brian Gaherty will spend 33 months in federal prison and pay a $10,000 fine after threatening to kill the California congresswoman two years ago, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office, Central District of California. US District Judge Robert Klausner handed Gaherty a hate crime enhancement after finding he specifically targeted Waters because of her race.

The sentence comes after Gaherty pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a US official in January, admitting he threatened Gaherty multiple times from August to November 2022.

In August 2022, prosecutors say Gaherty threatened to “put a cap” between the congresswoman’s eyes,” “cut [her] throat” and “stomp” her. Gaherty also said Waters “better move” because he and his “boys in the area” had a “contract” on her life, prosecutors claim.

Prosecutors say police contacted Gaherty in October warning him to stop. Then, a month later, Gaherty left Waters two voicemails. In the messages, he threatened to meet her “on the street” and “get in her face,” prosecutors say.

“You f***** up man,” Gaherty said in a voicemail, according to the indictment. “You snitch m***********. Now we gotta come over here and take care of our f****** business.”

“Threats to harm or kill elected officials are anathema to our nation’s values and must not – and will not – be tolerated,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in the statement.

Defense attorney Joe Vinas said Waters was present for the sentencing and Gaherty “extended a sincere and heartfelt apology to her.”

“Because of his mental health condition, that includes but is not limited to his PTSD, he did not remember making the comments to her,” Vinas told The Independent. “However, he now realizes he did and is incredibly remorseful.”

