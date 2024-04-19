Man ‘threatens to blow himself up’ outside Iranian embassy in Paris

Police have cordoned off the area - REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A man is threatening to blow himself up outside the Iranian embassy in Paris, according to reports.

French police have cordoned off the consulate area to the rear of the building, which is just across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower and have asked the public to avoid the area.

According to several witnesses, the man put flags on the floor of the consulate and said he wanted to avenge his brother’s death.

Service was interrupted on a nearby metro line for security reasons, the RATP metro company said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.