Man who threw brick at police during riot jailed

Tommy Callaghan threw a brick at police during disorder in Southport on 30 July [PA Media]

A man who joined in racist chants and threw objects at police during disorder in Southport has been jailed.

Tommy Callaghan, 32, of Platt Bridge, Wigan, appeared via videolink from HMP Altcourse at Liverpool Crown Court.

Footage was played showing him in a "large and aggressive mob" on 30 July, after a vigil had taken place for three girls killed in a knife attack in the town.

Callaghan was sentenced to two years and two months for violent disorder.

The riot broke out after hundreds had gathered for a vigil to remember Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, who were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class a day earlier.

Misinformation about the suspect shared online led to disorder in towns and cities across the UK.

Judge Denis Watson KC told Callaghan he was one of those who repeated racist chants "with your left arm and fist raised as you chanted and gesticulated in rhythm" before "surging forward at the police line".

He added: "You picked up part of a brick, threw it at police, then picked up a second missile even before the first had landed."

Peter White, defending, said Callaghan had put his gas engineering business, which employs three people, and the mortgaged home he shares with his partner and nine-month-old daughter at risk.

He said Callaghan had travelled to Southport, about 25 miles from his home, to attend the vigil.

Mr White said the defendant had no racially or religiously prejudiced beliefs but had "gone along with the mob".

Listen to the best of BBC Radio Merseyside on Sounds and follow BBC Merseyside on Facebook, X, and Instagram. You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links