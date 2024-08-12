Man tracked down by paedophile hunters jailed

Lee Knowles was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Lincoln Crown Court [BBC]

A man who thought he was sending sexual messages to under-age girls has been jailed.

Lee Knowles, 41, of no fixed address, was arrested in Skegness in February 2022 after paedophile-hunters tracked him down in a supermarket car park.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he had sent messages on Facebook, including to a decoy profile of a 13-year-old girl, which had been set up by the paedophile-hunting group.

Knowles was jailed for one year and two months after admitting four charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he had also been sending out friend requests on Facebook.

Neil Sands, prosecuting, said Knowles told the decoy, who was in fact an adult, that she was "pretty" and asked to see some photos.

Knowles also said "I would marry someone like you if a bit older" and added "I will take your virginity", the court heard.

Mr Sands said the messages showed Knowles was also in contact with a second decoy who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Further analysis of his phone showed Knowles had also been in contact with two other people who he believed were under-age girls.

Judge Sjolin Knight said the contact continued despite the age of the four profiles and his "messages quickly became sexual".

In mitigation, the court heard Knowles was "sofa surfing" and drinking heavily at the time of the offences and had no memory of contacting the decoy girls.

Knowles was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same period.

