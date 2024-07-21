Man treated for 'severe' injury in suspected sword attack

A man is being treated for facial wounds and a severe arm injury following a suspected sword attack in Newcastle, County Down.

It happened in the Ballaghbeg Park area of the town shortly before 03:45 BST on Sunday.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police say the victim is also reported to have been hit on the head repeatedly with an object.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, and possessing article with blade or point in public place.

Police say he remains in custody and is helping with their inquiries.