NASA attempts Perseverance rover landing on Mars

Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games

BERLIN — Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took a big step toward the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 “away” win over Spanish team Real Sociedad in Italy on Thursday.

The first leg of was played in Turin due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions on visitors from Britain to Spain during the pandemic.

Fernandes had Sociedad’s defence to thank for his first goal in the 27th, when two defenders collided with their own goalkeeper, leaving him free to score into an empty net. He then finished off a quick counterattack to make it 2-0 in the 57th. Fernandes let Marcus Rashford’s pass go behind him to Daniel James, then received the ball back and fired inside the right post.

Rashford added the third in the 64th and James completed the scoring in the last minute.

Gareth Bale scored one and set up another as Tottenham defeated Austrian team Wolfsberg 4-1 in Budapest, Hungary. That game was also moved due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions for British visitors.

Bayer Leverkusen fought back from three goals down against Young Boys before Jordan Siebatcheu scored in the 89th to give the Swiss team a 4-3 win.

Milan Pavkov scored in injury time for Red Star Belgrade to draw 2-2 against visiting AC Milan.

Also, Dynamo Kyiv drew 1-1 with Club Brugge, Leicester drew 0-0 at Slavia Prague, Roma won 2-0 at Sporting Braga, Dinamo Zagreb beat Russian team Krasnodar 3-2 away, and Olympiakos earned a 4-2 win at home over PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal, Napoli and Ajax were among the teams in action later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Players in GameStop market drama make their case to lawmakers

    Wall Street hedge fund managers, the chief executives of Robinhood and Reddit and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty on Wednesday defended their roles in GameStop's Reddit-fueled stock rally before they face a grilling by lawmakers. They insisted that while the market turmoil around the stock was unprecedented, there was no foul play, according to official testimony published by the House Financial Services Committee a day before a scheduled hearing. Last month's Reddit rally drove massive volatility in GameStop and other shares, prompting the post-trade clearing houses that guarantee trades to call for billions of dollars in collateral from Robinhood and other retail trading platforms.

  • Fort Nelson, B.C., forest on chopping block for wood pellets

    Huge swaths of northeast B.C. forests could be chopped down and ground up to make wood pellets to send overseas if the province approves a proposed logging licence transfer in Fort Nelson, B.C. Over one million cubic metres of intact forest every year could be logged for export, according to a Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives report published on Wednesday. Last November, B.C.’s largest forestry company, Canfor, quietly announced an agreement with Peak Renewables to sell its forest tenure in northeast B.C., pending approval from the province. Canfor held onto the tenure since closing its two Fort Nelson mills 13 years ago, putting around 600 people out of work. If the licence transfer is approved, Peak Renewables would build the largest pellet plant in the province. Ben Parfitt, resource policy analyst for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said the plant would, at best, employ around 60 people, while logging roughly the same amount Canfor logged when it employed 600 people. (Parfitt is also a freelance contributor to The Narwhal.) Wood pellets are typically made with a combination of wood waste — unwanted or unusable trees cut down to access higher-quality wood — and by-products from mills like wood chips and sawdust. But Peak Renewables plans to log whole trees purely for pellets. Producing pellets is quicker and simpler than processing trees for products like plywood and lumber, which means it offers less value in terms of employment. Gary Fiege, president of the Public and Private Workers of Canada Union, which represents forestry workers, said the tenure transfer would be a mistake. “We want to see more emphasis put on value-added manufacturing, as opposed to going to the bottom of the pile for our fibre, so to speak,” he said in an interview. “We need more value, not just in terms of the wood itself, but in what it brings to the communities and to the workers of this province.” The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Conservation North and Stand.Earth are urging the province to delay its decision and consider transferring the tenure to the local First Nation. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests told The Narwhal in an emailed statement the tenure transfer would potentially create jobs in the community and growth in the local economy. The month-long public comment period was set to end on Feb. 19, but the ministry extended it to Feb. 26 after The Narwhal told the spokesperson people were concerned the period was too short. Neither Canfor nor Peak Renewables responded to interview requests prior to publication. In 2019, the province increased the amount of logging allowed in the Fort Nelson area to 2.58 million cubic metres per year, an increase of 58 per cent. According to the report, the province justified this in part by the lack of logging for more than a decade after Canfor shuttered its mills. Parfitt said this created an incentive for Peak Renewables to make a proposal. According to the report, the company would cut about 100 square kilometres of aspen and spruce forest every year. The aspen would be processed in Fort Nelson for pellets and the spruce trucked south to mills (including mills owned by Canfor) for processing. Conservation North director and ecologist Michelle Connolly told The Narwhal the need to protect primary forests — forests that have never been logged — is urgent. “We’re really concerned that these pellet plants would basically turn into vacuums for primary forest,” she said in an interview. She added that it’s not about stopping forestry, but said more care needs to be taken when considering where and how logging takes place, given how little primary forest is left in the province. Fiege said he’s not against pellet production, but logging Fort Nelson forests to fuel a single pellet plant is not the best use for the trees. “There’s got to be a better way.” Parfitt points out that the premier’s recent mandate letter to the new Minister of Forests, Katrine Conroy, includes a directive to lead a transition from “high-volume to high-value production.” “If the government agrees to this transfer … that goes completely counter to the mandate that our forests minister has been given by the premier of the province,” Parfitt said. He said instead of approving the logging licence transfer, the province could strengthen its relationship with the Fort Nelson First Nation and revitalize the local economy by declining the transfer, buying out Canfor and turning over the management of the forest to the nation and its non-Indigenous neighbours. “This is a golden opportunity to do that, precisely because there has been no forest industry presence of any note in the region for well over a decade. This would be a time to actually give the Indigenous people in the region a strong mechanism for charting a new course.” Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Narwhal

  • Paradise approves $46K website refresh

    The Town of Paradise has approved a $46,000 refresh of the town’s website. “Our town’s current website was designed by eSolutions,” said Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Laurie during the February 16 meeting of council. “This is the company that specializes in municipal and large organization websites. The current website that we have contains a number of feature and modules to enable the Town to provide current and relevant information to our residents and other stakeholders. However, the current design and modules are approximately five years old, and newer features are now available from eSolutions which will help users to better navigate the site, improve our mobile capability and of course improve accessibility features.” Laurie then explained exactly what a website refresh will entail. “A website refresh primarily involves the look and navigation of the site, not the overall architecture and software of the site, so it’s also an opportunity to review the content and sitemap to ensure everything is current and up-to date and allow for a sufficient process,” she said. eSolutions offered to do the work for $46,115, HST included, which council approved unanimously. Mayor Dan Bobbett noted that due to the pandemic people are more likely to use the website. “Now, more than ever I guess, communication through our website and paying bills online is a thing that we are all getting into, and a refresh to the website, to make it more efficient and easier to use for our residents, is something that we want to do moving forward,” he said. The refresh was budgeted for in Budget 2021. A full project timeline is expected to be developed soon, and the refreshed website is expected to launch in June. eSolutions also created the town’s online Bids and Tenders portal and Business Directory. Mark Squibb, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News

  • Groups ask Biden for wider environmental review of nuke work

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Watchdog groups want the Biden administration to reconsider a decision by a U.S. agency not to conduct a more extensive environmental review related to production of the plutonium cores used in the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The renewed request comes as federal installations in New Mexico and South Carolina face a deadline of making 80 cores per year by 2030, with the first 30 due in five years. With jobs and billions of dollars in spending at stake, the effort to modernize the nation's nuclear arsenal has enjoyed bipartisan support in Congress over the years, especially among New Mexico Democrats whose districts stand to benefit from the economic windfall. The Biden administration has taken swift action to reverse some policies by the Trump administration but has yet to say whether it plans to push ahead with making more plutonium cores. It does say that work is being reviewed. Nuclear Watch New Mexico, South Carolina-based SRS Watch and California-based Tri-Valley Communities Against a Radioactive Environment sent a letter to the U.S. Energy Department last week, asking that a rigorous environmental review be done before production is ramped up at Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico and the Savannah River Site near Aiken, South Carolina. The groups have cited provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, saying plutonium core production would significantly increase the amount of radioactive and toxic wastes generated at the two locations and that the collective environmental effects need to be considered. “We are hopeful that a review of programs with significant environmental impacts under NEPA will return to normalcy with the new presidential administration,” said Leslie Lenhardt, an attorney with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, which is representing the groups. She said the Energy Department and the National Nuclear Security Administration have a new opportunity to revisit their Trump-era refusal for a more thorough environmental review. The nuclear security agency said in an email to The Associated Press that the issues raised by the groups were considered during previous public participation opportunities. The agency opted last fall to prepare a supplemental analysis of an environmental review done for Los Alamos more than a decade ago despite criticism that ramping up production at the lab goes beyond those initial plans and should be reexamined. A separate review was done for Savannah River. National Nuclear Security Administration spokeswoman Ana Gamonal de Navarro said the decisions were consistent with the agency's legal obligations and there has been no guidance to revisit the decisions amid the presidential transition. But she also noted that it's common for programs and activities to be reviewed under new leadership. “NNSA’s approach to plutonium pit production will be included in this review process,” she said. “Until such a review is completed, NNSA will continue its current overall pit production timeline and strategy.” U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez's office said the New Mexico Democrat feels strongly that the federal government should do everything possible to protect the health and wellness of Los Alamos employees and the rest of the community. "They must ensure that the public has confidence in the lab’s safety and all environmental impact decisions are done according to the law, science and are in the best interest of New Mexican families and stakeholders,” said Maria Hurtado, a spokeswoman for the new congresswoman. The city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County in January passed resolutions seeking further study. Watchdog groups have raised concerns about contamination if new plutonium warhead factories are established in New Mexico and South Carolina that resemble the Rocky Flats facility in Colorado, which had a long history of leaks, fires and environmental violations and needed a $7 billion cleanup that took years to finish. The mission of producing the plutonium cores began at Rocky Flats in the 1950s and was eventually moved to Los Alamos in the late 1990s. Dogged by safety problems and concerns about a lack of accountability, production at Los Alamos has happened in fits and starts over the years. It's been shut down at times, and only a handful of prototypes were made in fiscal year 2019. The cost of the work also has spurred criticism. A 2019 analysis by the Congressional Budget Office estimated that expanded pit production plans could cost up to $9 billion over the next decade but that the estimate was very uncertain. The Government Accountability Office last year pointed to National Nuclear Security Administration and independent studies that have cast doubt on the agency's ability to prepare the two planned factories in time. Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

  • Latifah's 'Equalizer' stays strong after Super Bowl premiere

    LOS ANGELES — CBS' reboot of “The Equalizer” with Queen Latifah took advantage of its post-Super Bowl series premiere to continue its strong showing in prime time ratings with its second episode. The revenge drama came in third place and had a major, and inevitable, drop after drawing 20 million viewers in the most coveted of all time slots after the network's airing of the “Super Bowl." Its 8.2 million viewers last week put it behind only old ratings standard bearers “NCIS” and “60 Minutes," according to figures released Wednesday by the Nielsen company. “The Equalizer," with Latifah in the title role, is a remake of CBS’s 1980s series that was more recently the source of two films with Denzel Washington. It helped give CBS all five of the top five shows. “FBI” ranked fourth, “Young Sheldon” fifth. For the week, CBS was the most-watched broadcast network, averaging 5.2 million viewers in prime time. ABC had 3.8 million, NBC had 3.2 million, Fox had 2.9 million, Univision had 1.3 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo had 990,000. Coverage of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump kept MSNBC and CNN closer than usual, but Fox News Channel was still the week's top cable network, averaging 2.5 million viewers. MSNBC had 2.49 million, CNN had 1.97 million, TNT had 1.2 million and HGTV had 1.1 million. ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 9.5 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 8 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.1 million. For the week of Feb. 8-14, the 20 most-watched programs, their networks and viewerships: 1. “NCIS,” CBS, 9.8 million. 2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.4 million. 3. “Equalizer," CBS, 8.2 million. 4. “FBI,” CBS, 7.7 million. 5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.6 million. 6. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.5 million. 7. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.3 million. 8. "American Idol, ABC, 6.9 million. 9. “911,” Fox, 6.87 million. 10. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.5 million. 11. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.3 million. 12. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” 6.1 million. 13. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6 million. 14. “Magnum P.I.,” CBS, 5.8 million. 15. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.6 million. 16. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.97 million. 17. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.6 million. 18. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC, 5.57 million. 19. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.54 million. 20. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 5.52 million. ___ Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

  • MD council reflects on western alienation

    Alberta and Saskatchewan are, of course, geographically landlocked. If you were to look at an electoral map, however, a wide blue ocean of Conservative party MPs have flooded the Prairies — and a good portion of British Columbia too. The western dominance by the Conservatives during the 2019 election is a clear indicator that Canadians in Alberta and Saskatchewan do not feel the current Liberal government represents their best interests. Much of the conflict stems from the federal government restricting the construction of pipelines and oil tankers, which specifically target the major western industry of oil and gas. Insistence of implementing a mandatory carbon tax has also won very few supporters. The difference in political opinion has trickled down into municipal representation at the federal level via the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Prompted by a letter sent by the MD of Bonnyville, the MD of Pincher Creek spent a portion of its Feb. 9 council meeting discussing the polarization of federal politics and the quality of FCM’s representation. The letter from Bonnyville pulled no punches. “The past few years have presented convincing evidence of the continued lack of advocacy and blatant disregard at the federal level for Western Canada’s needs and one of its highly significant industries that impact us all: the natural resources industry,” the letter reads. “Do you feel that FCM advocates for the needs of your municipality or Western Canada? Does the annual FCM conference agenda provide relevant value for your municipality?” it goes on to ask. The MD of Bonnyville acknowledged that the creation of a Western Economic Solutions Taskforce was a step in the right direction by FCM to address concerns. Though the task force has advocated for the creation of a national utility corridor (which could include pipelines and other resource structures) and pushed for federal measures to clean up orphaned and inactive oil and gas wells (such as the $400 million Site Rehabilitation Program announced by the Alberta government Feb. 12), the letter stated WEST had not yet accomplished “any real results” in addressing feelings of alienation. Issues over energy production and the western economy, said Coun. Rick Lemire, were accurately identified by the letter. “I do believe this is a growing issue,” said Coun. Lemire. “There’s fire; there’s a legitimate concern here. How we want to address it, I’m not sure.” Coun. Terry Yagos expressed a similar sentiment, saying that action on how to change western representation at the FCM wasn’t straightforward. Being aware of current events, he continued, was the best place to start. “Some of us are still supporting keeping our petrochemical industry going, but remember, there are a lot of people in Western Canada who agree with the position that some of these people are taking too,” he said. In regards to issues of representation, Coun. Bev Everts said it would be useful to have a larger perspective than any one municipality was capable of generating on its own. “I’d be interested in what the RMA’s [Rural Municipalities of Alberta] position is on this,” she said. “What’s their feedback?” Discussing the matter with the RMA, agreed Reeve Brian Hammond, was the best way to get a feel for how municipal representation at the federal level was going. “Just because we don’t always see that on a daily or monthly or longer term basis doesn’t mean that it isn’t going on,” he said. The failure of the FCM to consider western needs, the reeve added, was something he was a bit skeptical about. “I don’t think it’s a fact, but I would like to hear some kind of response from RMA exactly on that. Because you can bet your bottom dollar that they’re going to come back in spades if they really are doing an effective job,” Reeve Hammond said. Communicating with the RMA, concluded Coun. Lemire, was the best course of action in order to raise the issue with the FCM. “They’re going to get a lot more traction provincially than two little lonely MDs such as maybe Bonnyville and Pincher Creek sending a letter,” he said. Administration was instructed to contact the RMA on the issue for stronger western municipal advocacy and return any correspondence for council’s consideration. The next regular MD council meeting is Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. Online agenda packages for the meeting will be made available at https://bit.ly/MDcouncil. The link to attend virtually can be found at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca. Sean Oliver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze

  • Luke Combs apologizes for Confederate flag imagery

    NASHVILLE — Country star Luke Combs has apologized for appearing with Confederate flags, saying he is now aware of how painful that flag is. Combs addressed the images during a conversation with singer Maren Morris on Wednesday during a panel for radio broadcasters about accountability in country music. It came weeks after another top country star Morgan Wallen was removed from radio stations and suspended by his label after being caught on video using a racial slur. Panel moderator and NPR music critic Ann Powers asked Combs about those images during a Q&A for the Country Radio Seminar, an annual country radio broadcasters conference, that was held online this year. “There's no excuse for those images,” said Combs, a 30-year-old North Carolina singer-songwriter who has had two multiplatinum albums and several hit country songs. Combs said the images were from seven or eight years ago and as a younger man, he did not understand what that flag meant. "And as I have grown in my time as an artist and as the world has changed drastically in the last five to seven years, I am now aware of how painful that image can be to someone else," Combs said. “I would never want to be associated with something that brings so much hurt to someone else.” He said he was addressing the old images now because he wanted to show as a highly visible country artist that people can change and learn from their mistakes. He also wanted to encourage more people in the country music industry to have those hard conversations. The genre has been having a racial reckoning even before Wallen's actions, but top artists have often been reluctant talk about race, both in the genre's present and its past. “I am trying to learn. I am trying to get better,” Combs said. Morris also spoke about the Confederate flag, saying that as a native Texan, she also didn't fully understand the history and context of the flag outside of just “Southern pride" until she was a teenager. She said that seeing that flag being flown at country music festivals makes her not want to play those festivals and urged country artists to demand those flags be removed. She also is one of the few country artists to publicly criticize Wallen's actions on social media and said that she's had some backlash, but it was minimal compared to what Black people face regularly. “I appreciate Morgan saying ‘quit defending me’ to his fans, because it's defensible. He knows that. We know that,” Morris said. “All we can do, so there isn't an elephant in the room, is say that out loud, hold our peers accountable. I don't care if it is awkward sitting down the row from you at the next awards show." Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

  • House fire kills one in Innisfil, Ont.

    INNISFIL, Ont. — Investigators are sifting through the debris of a deadly house fire in Innisfil, Ont. First responders found the home ablaze and shrouded in thick smoke mid-morning on Wednesday. After dousing the flames, the body of a person was found inside. Police say the victim has yet to be positively identified. An autopsy is scheduled. Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal and South Simcoe police are investigating. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Halifax police budget with 2.7% increase debated by municipal council

    A proposed budget of almost $100 million in 2021-2022 for Halifax Regional Police headed to regional council on Wednesday. It's a 2.7 per cent increase over last year's adjusted budget in June. A councillor called it an appropriate budget given that there are reviews underway to look into defunding the police and giving certain functions to civilian units. "For the most part it's a stand-pat budget," said Coun. Sam Austin. "The vast majority of it is compensation and just holding the status quo in the police department is going to cost more money each year." Just before the details were debated, members of the East Coast Prison Justice Society made presentations critical of the proposed police budget. "HRP should cease spending a quarter of a million dollars in taxpayer money on polygraph testing and do away with its mounted unit," said Harry Critchley, co-chair of the society. Critchley also said increased funding for the police should be tied to progress made on the recommendations in the Wortley Report, which investigated street checks and was released in 2019. The East Coast Prison Justice Society also suggested council turn down a request to pay for a researcher to look into the issue of body worn cameras for police officers. Police Chief Dan Kinsella said the position is needed to consult the community and collect additional information. . "What we're trying to do is through this position is bring back a more robust, detailed presentation to the [police] board and ultimately to council so an informed decision can be made," said Kinsella. The research position, a training program called Journey to Change and a new disposition clerk were added to a list of items that council will vote on at the end of the budget process. They total about $230,000. Details of the RCMP budget were also presented to regional council. It includes a $1.5 million increase to $29,419,000. Overall RCMP costs are negotiated by the provincial Department of Justice. Councillors turned down a request for an additional staff sergeant for the RCMP to co-ordinate public complaints. The vote was 8-7. MORE TOP STORIES

  • Forestry industry vows to help carry out Lahey report as N.S. awaits new premier

    Members of Nova Scotia's forestry industry are declaring their support for implementing the recommendations of the Lahey report on forestry practices, but they're also voicing concern about potential changes to how private land is managed. The Wood Product Manufacturers Association of Nova Scotia sent a letter Wednesday to premier-designate Iain Rankin offering the organization's full support and a promise to "work collectively with government to achieve the positive benefits that our provincial forest resources offer." The letter comes five days after the NDP released a document it received showing half the members of an advisory committee to the minister of lands and forestry called for a moratorium on clear cutting last November until the Lahey report could be put into action. Released 2½ years ago, the report by University of King's College president Bill Lahey includes 45 recommendations that ultimately call for a more sustainable approach to managing forests and steps that would lead to a reduction in clear cutting. Rankin, a former minister of lands and forestry who was elected Liberal leader earlier this month, has promised to put the report into action this year. He's expected to be sworn in as premier next week. Casse Turple, a director with the Wood Product Manufacturers Association, said the group saw reaching out to Rankin now as a chance for a new start with government while also formally voicing public support for the Lahey report. "We just wanted to make sure that we told the story from our side in the sense that we do support where forestry is going and we do support the Lahey report and the triad approach that they are suggesting," said Turple, who also works at Ledwidge Lumber in Enfield. "We are fully behind going forward with that on Crown land to see how it works out." Marcus Zwicker, general manager of the mill consortium WestFor, said putting the report into action would give industry certainty about the future while also addressing concerns some people have about how Crown land is being managed. "As a sector, we want to implement it tomorrow — the whole thing," he said in a recent interview. Concern for landowners' rights While the association supports changes on Crown land, Turple said it's the group's view that private landowners should be "left to their own devices for now" and then encouraged to implement some of Lahey's suggestions if they want to do so. "Their rights should be respected," she said. The comments are as much about expressing support for the Lahey report as they are about voicing some preemptive concerns about what Rankin could be planning for next month when the legislature is scheduled to resume sitting. In pledging to put the report into action, Rankin promised to pass the Biodiversity Act as soon as possible. Finding new markets Previously shelved, the legislation is a recommendation of the Lahey report. Some landowners and industry members are unhappy that the bill, or at least the last version they saw, would apply to the way all land is managed, not just Crown land. "My understanding is that [some private landowners] would be very concerned with a new piece of legislation like that," said Turple, noting that she does not speak on behalf of private woodlot owners. Rankin has yet to say how, if at all, the Biodiversity Act he plans to bring in as premier differs from the bill he tried to pass as minister. The association's letter also calls on continued efforts to find new markets for low-grade wood and byproducts. The closure of Northern Pulp more than a year ago left a large void in that market, although some industry members are pursuing other avenues, including a biochar facility and district heating projects. Last year, the government also allowed for an increase in biomass used for generating electricity. MORE TOP STORIES

  • Students at B.C. school wind up talking to each other more, after classmate's 9-day digital detox challenge

    Students at a secondary school in Sicamous, B.C., have been more willing to talk to each other, after a nine-day experiment that saw them agree not to use their cellphones during school, according to the Grade 9 student who spearheaded the program. Cody Hutchinson, a student at Eagle River Secondary School, launched the Digital Detox Challenge on Feb. 1, in which about 40 participating students left their mobile devices at the school's office in the morning and took them back at the end of the school day. Hutchinson and the school won a $500 grant from the McCreary Centre Society, a Vancouver-based non-profit focused on youth health and well-being. The school had previously received sponsorships for other projects. "It went absolutely awesome," Hutchinson said Tuesday to Chris Walker, the host of CBC's Daybreak South. "I was engaged in a lot more conversations. Some of them even said that they had new friendships." "It was more focusing as well in class," he said. Hutchinson says only one participant backed out. He says he came up with the idea to challenge his classmates, because he felt they were addicted to browsing over their gadgets and not talking to each other. "You'll be walking down the hall and you'll go to talk to somebody, but you realize why they're not listening. It is because they've got earbuds or they're looking down at their phone," Hutchinson said. "I hope that with this challenge, maybe people can see that life can be a little bit more fun and more flavourful if you're not completely addicted to a screen 24/7," he said. Hutchinson says he hasn't discussed next steps with his teachers after the program ended last Thursday. But the school experiment has received the full endorsement of principal Mark Marino, who says it provided a good lesson about the choices we make. "I don't believe that they [cell phones] should all be taken away for every part of our lives," Marino said. "Kids need to learn how to manage it and enjoy the time away from it." The money from the McCreary Centre Society will be spent on prizes and lunch for participants.The society also requires the school to submit a final report. Tap the link below to hear Cody Hutchison's interview on Daybreak South on Tuesday: Also tap the link below to hear Cody Hutchinson's interview on Daybreak South Jan. 28:

  • In wake of COVID-19, renewed calls for reparations

    Supporters of a commission that would study and consider reparations for Black Americans are renewing their efforts as the death of George Floyd and the ravages of COVID-19 bring renewed attention to the nation’s racial disparities. (Feb. 17)

  • Lionel Desmond inquiry: Sister says her family received no help from Veterans Affairs

    PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. — The immediate family of a former Canadian soldier who killed three members of his family and himself received no support from Veterans Affairs after he returned home to Nova Scotia in 2016, the man's sister told an inquiry Wednesday. The inquiry has heard that former infantryman Lionel Desmond was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Afghanistan in 2007 and was discharged from the Armed Forces in June 2015. Desmond's younger sister, Chantel, told the inquiry that her brother was admitted to a residential treatment centre in Montreal in May 2016, which was arranged by Veterans Affairs. Unfortunately, he left for his home in Nova Scotia halfway through a six-month treatment program, she said. When asked if the military or Veterans Affairs provided any support to family members, Chantel Desmond said that didn't happen. "If we received any supports, they would be here today," she said, referring to her 52-year-old mother, Brenda, her brother, his 31-year-old wife, Shanna, and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah. "We received none." She said she initially noticed a huge improvement in her brother's condition when he arrived in Nova Scotia in August 2016. But she said his mental state deteriorated over the next four months. She noticed he was becoming more distant, had stopped shaving and was wearing more camouflage clothing than before. "He was getting worse," she said. "There was no therapeutic things happening for him." Chantel Desmond said the provincial fatality inquiry should recommend that Veterans Affairs provide more help to the families of military members who are medically discharged. "As soon as a family member (in the military) gets a diagnosis, there should be a meeting to explain what is going on," she said from a so-called vulnerable witness room, where she answered questions but was shielded from view. "(They should) develop a tool kit and set dates where you can meet and discuss things. From a medical standpoint, you need that. The family has to deal with it. They need to know how to do that." Earlier in the day, the inquiry heard testimony from Albert (Junior) MacLellan, a retired warrant officer who was called in to help the grieving families immediately after the killings. MacLellan, a relative of the Desmond family, told the inquiry he couldn't understand why it was so difficult for the Afghanistan war veteran to get his military medical records after he was discharged. "It's not right," said MacLellan. "It should be given to the individual. They're all electronic now. All it should take is to zip a copy to a CD." MacLellan, who served in the Canadian Forces for 31 years, testified that it took him 35 weeks to get his own medical records when he left the military, adding that it would have taken longer had he not had help from a friend inside the system. The inquiry has heard that when Desmond was discharged and moved from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia, provincial health-care providers did not have access to his medical records. As well, there was evidence suggesting this was a persistent problem for veterans. The commissioner of the inquiry, provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer, has also noted testimony suggesting Lionel Desmond "fell through the cracks" while provincial and federal authorities appeared to be working in "silos" that kept them from talking to each other. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. — By Michael MacDonald in Halifax The Canadian Press

  • Jasper Treasures: Mabaye Dia

    The friendliness of folks in Jasper has endeared Mabaye Dia and his wife, France Ruel-Dia, to the community since they moved here in November 2012. Dia, Senior Environmental Assessment Scientist with Parks Canada, took a roundabout journey that eventually led to Jasper. He was born in Mauritania, West Africa on Nov. 15, 1963, and spent his youth there. “Growing up in Mauritania, I recall playing soccer with no shoes all day long with my friends and travelling with my mom from village to village to visit relatives,” Dia shared in an email. “I was also a boy scout and had a chance to compete nationally and internationally with other troops in Africa, in the Middle East and in Europe.” Dia’s graduation from high school in 1984 was one of many milestones in his life. That year, he started studies in Morocco at the National School of Forestry Engineering and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1988. With an abundance of knowledge under his belt, Dia returned to Mauritania where he worked in the Ministry of Rural Development and Environment, the head of the Monitoring and Evaluation Division. Three years later, Dia went to Alexandria, Egypt, on a scholarship and in 1993 came out with a Masters Degree in Environmental Management from Senghor University. “Then I was lucky enough to get another scholarship,” Dia said. And to Quebec City he went, where he graduated with a postgraduate degree in Integrated Rural Development from Laval University in 1995. That year was a milestone for another reason. Quebec City is where Dia met France and they were married on Oct. 14 that year. “While I’m Muslim and France is Catholic, religion has never been a barrier,” Dia said. Together for a quarter of a century, he and France raised their sons David, Mabaye Junior and Ousseynou. Dia continued on his educational pathway. Starting in 1995, he pursued a PhD in Environmental Geography at Laval University, completing it in 2000. He and Frances then moved to Washington, D.C, where Dia attained a post doctorate degree in Sustainability through the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Dia’s broad base of knowledge was clearly noticeable. In 2001, he was hired at Winthrop University as the Assistant Professor of Environmental Geography. His connection with Parks Canada started in 2004, when he attended a conference in Bangkok, Thailand. When he discovered what Parks Canada was all about, Dia remembers thinking, “‘Wow!’ Parks Canada is an institution I can work with as a Canadian. After five years in the U.S.A., it was about time to come back home. Parks Canada was on my radar.” About two weeks or so later, Dia saw a position posted: Environmental Assessment Professional with Parks Canada, in Halifax. He remembers the day he did an interview for the position in January 2005 as a stormy one. Dia checked out other options too and did an interview with Northern Michigan University for an assistant professor position in Environmental Management. April turned out to be the month for decision making. That first week, Dia received a job offer from both Parks Canada and Northern Michigan University. He leaned toward Parks Canada because there were good terms with the position, but he said the tipping point was that “Canada was home for both of us.” “It was just good to come back.” Dia started working in Halifax on Aug. 1, 2005. Two years later, he was promoted to the position of Senior Environmental Advisor, which he held for a couple of years. In 2009, Dia got a position as Acting Resource Conservation Manager, for the Atlantic Region, based in Halifax too. But when 2012 rolled around, life changed. “Around that time the federal government was making financial adjustments,” Dia said. “Each department had to make some decisions. My position was eliminated.” A door quickly opened for Dia though. He was offered a position in Jasper as Senior Environmental Assessment Scientist. “I remember when we decided to take the job in Jasper,” Dia said. “We came here in October to go house-hunting. What really, really impressed us was the people were friendly and smiling.” A month later, he and France settled into life in Jasper. Dia decided to take a 15-month sabbatical from work in 2018. He and Frances moved to Africa where he worked as the managing director of Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of Congo for African Parks for the first five months. Cameroon was next, but it was more than a simple goodbye before Dia left. (France was in Montreal at the time and returned later after Dia went to Cameroon.) Dia said when the villagers realized he was leaving, “they weren’t happy about that.” In the nicest possible way, they held him hostage. That meant they converged on his house and filled the next four days with visiting and delicious meals. “The chief of the village was telling me, ‘We thank you for your open mindedness’,” Dia said. “I was the very first black director of this park. That was unbelievable for them. I was a role model for them.” After the pleasant hostage taking was over, Dia left for Cameroon where he was based for the duration of his sabbatical. Through the United Nations Development Program, Dia worked as technical advisor for Sustainable Financing for Congo Basin Protected Areas. That included the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Congo and Central African Republic. “I was co-ordinating and travelling in each of those countries,” he said. “I helped them develop a national strategy and an action plan. He was assisted with writing the national strategy by two national consultants in each of the countries.” Dia is grateful for the opportunity to work in his country of origin. “Going to Africa was a way to give back to the motherland,” he said, noting how being able to explore more opportunities there “was a way to bring back some knowledge I gained internationally.” Added to his vast base of knowledge about the environment and development and implementation of related programs is Dia’s fluency in six languages. He speaks Fulani (his mother tongue), Wolof, Hassania, Arabic, French and English. Dia and France returned to Jasper from Africa in November 2019. When they arrived, Dia said it was a feeling of ‘Home Sweet Home.’ “I still have the image of the smiles,” he added. “Jasper is home. People are very, very open-minded, but more importantly, people are welcoming. It may feel isolated here, but any time we have a visitor, we are 100-per-cent sure they love it here.” In their off time, Dia noted, “France and I like walking around, bicycling and picnicking. “It is also when we connect with relatives and friends in Quebec and in Africa. I have been coaching soccer for a couple of years. “As the Parks Canada Senior Environmental Assessment Scientist,” he continued, “I am privileged to contribute to how we reconcile economy and environment through the assessment of 70 to 80 projects per year, including small, medium and large projects in Jasper National Park.” Joanne McQuarrie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh

  • Saskatchewan RCMP charge leader of Canadian Nationalist Party with hate speech

    REGINA — RCMP in Saskatchewan have charged the leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party with wilfully promoting hate against Jewish people. Police say officers began investigating Travis Patron after a report in June 2019 from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network about an alleged anti-Semitic video posted on YouTube. Police say the video, called "Beware the Parasitic Tribe," featured the party leader from Redvers, Sask., in the province's southeast. A video under the same name posted on the party website contains a rant about Jews being "inside manipulators" who control the banks and media and need to be removed from the country. The website says its mandate is to keep a "European-descended demographic majority" in Canada. It is registered as a political party by Elections Canada. In the 2019 federal election, Patron appeared on the ballot for the party in the rural Saskatchewan riding of Souris-Moose Mountain and earned less than one per cent of the vote. RCMP say their investigation into Patron was forwarded to the province's attorney general, as is required, who directed the charge. Police say the 29-year-old was arrested Monday. He appeared by phone in Regina provincial court on Wednesday while in RCMP custody in Carlyle, Sask. Before court ordered him to be released, Patron asked what jurisdiction the Queen had to police his speech. A spokeswoman for Elections Canada said Patron's charge doesn't change the status of the party, but legislation does prohibit a candidate from running while behind bars. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs commended the RCMP for the arrest. The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies also applauded the arrest and the laying of the charge. The organization said last summer it filed a hate speech complaint with RCMP about an anti-Semitic flyer posted by Patron's party on social media. Mounties say they are investigating four more reports received between last April and June of alleged anti-Semitic videos and hate speech by Patron. The party's website says it was founded in 2017 when Patron was 25. He had studied at the University of Saskatchewan from 2010 to 2013. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

  • Health Canada not ready yet to greenlight AstraZeneca vaccine

    OTTAWA — Health Canada is not yet ready to make a decision about approving the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, more than two weeks after it signalled the ruling could be imminent. The World Health Organization gave its seal of approval to AstraZeneca Monday, and if Health Canada follows suit, almost 500,000 doses could be shipped to Canada in March through the global vaccine-sharing program known as COVAX. But Health Canada is still having a back and forth with the British-based company on the clinical data behind the vaccine. "Health Canada continues to work with AstraZeneca to receive the information needed to complete its review," said Kathleen Marriner, a spokeswoman for the department. While it was expected AstraZeneca would be the third vaccine approved in Canada, it is now on the verge of being surpassed by Johnson and Johnson. The Food and Drug Administration in the United States is meeting to decide on approving that vaccine Feb. 26, and the European Medicines Agency expects to make a decision in early March. Health Canada has been collaborating with both on vaccine reviews for COVID-19. "While each country makes independent decisions in keeping with its own processes, Health Canada is on similar timelines with the decisions of our key regulatory partners, once all of the data needed to make a decision has been received and reviewed," Marriner said. In addition to getting AstraZeneca doses from COVAX, Canada bought 20 million directly from the company, and 10 million doses from Johnson and Johnson. Deliveries of both would begin this spring if they get approved. Nobody has yet approved Johnson and Johnson's vaccine, but AstraZeneca has been authorized by more than two dozen jurisdictions. Only Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in more places. The FDA is waiting for a clinical trial of AstraZeneca's vaccine in the U.S. to be finished, but Europe authorized it Jan. 29. That decision prompted Health Canada to change its language from saying the AstraZeneca review was "ongoing", to saying a decision would be announced "in the coming days." On Feb. 9, Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said the review was in "the final stages," just awaiting some final "back and forth" to finalize the rules for how the vaccine is to be used and on whom. A week later, and there is still no sign that decision is imminent. Sharma said the vaccine has been complicated to review because of a number of factors, including a mix-up in how big the doses were during the clinical trial and questions about how effective it is against new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Africa last week stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine completely, fearing it wasn't doing enough to prevent people from getting sick from the B.1.351 variant that now dominates infections there. The company was also challenged about what data it had on the effect the vaccine had in older adults, with fears not enough people over 65 were exposed to the virus after getting the vaccine to be certain of how well it protected them. Antibody tests, however, showed similar immune responses in people over 65 as was seen in younger people. Many European countries, including France and Germany, authorized it only for use on people younger than 65. Several other countries have approved it for all age groups, including the United Kingdom, which has leaned heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine to get at least one dose to nearly 16 million people in just two months. The World Health Organization's approval this week is also for everyone over the age of 18. The age decision is one factor that has been of concern to Health Canada, Sharma noted last week. Canada has been falling down the list of countries in terms of how many people have been vaccinated, largely as deliveries of both vaccines approved here slowed in mid-January. As of Wednesday afternoon, almost one million people have received at least one dose, with 335,000 of them having received the second needed dose. But the U.K. has vaccinated almost one in four people, and the United States about one in six. Procurement Minister Anita Anand told a Canadian Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday that the delays did slow things down but that the worst is over. "I think what you are going to see is the story on vaccinations is still being written," she said. "Canada is going to see a very, very steep incline in the next weeks and months ahead." Pfizer-BioNTech's delivery delays are now over, with 403,000 doses arriving this week and plans to ship three million over the next six weeks. Moderna intends to ship almost 1.5 million doses before the end of March. Together the two companies are to ship 20.8 million doses in the spring and more than 50 million in the summer. Pfizer's deliveries did face another slight delay Monday, but this time weather was the culprit. A snowstorm in Louisville, Ky., prompted UPS to close its air hub there, pushing Canada's deliveries back 24 to 36 hours. Canada's doses come from Belgium but are shipped via Kentucky. Health Canada says the shipments should all be in Canada by Friday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

  • New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

    TORONTO — Canadian jazz pianist Oscar Peterson’s legendary career is being celebrated in a Heritage Minute.Historica Canada released the newest clip, timed for Black History Month, in its ongoing series that highlights influential figures from across the country.The minute-long video chronicles the seven-time Grammy winner's rise from a working-class Montreal family to becoming a world-renowned piano virtuoso.It touches on his encounters with greatness, such as being dubbed “the man with four hands,” and acknowledges the racism he faced at jazz gigs in the 1940s.Peterson died of kidney failure in 2007 at the age of 82.Both the English and French versions of the Heritage Minute feature end narration by Black Canadian pianists. Oliver Jones appears in the English version while Gregory Charles handles the French.The Heritage Minute is written by Brynn Byrne and directed by Aaron Yeger, known as co-writer and producer of the acclaimed 2015 film "Sleeping Giant."Historica Canada also produced a companion video exploring the history of Little Burgundy, a Black working-class community in Montreal and the jazz culture within it. The separate clip is narrated by Peterson’s daughter Celine Peterson, who was consulted about her father's Heritage Minute from its inception.Peterson says her father received many honours throughout his career, but she believes he would be especially proud of seeing his story in a Heritage Minute.“I think this is one of the ones that would really overwhelm him," she said.“People all over the world are familiar with the Heritage Minute, and it’s such a monumental form of recognition."Peterson, who serves as producer of the Kensington Market Jazz Festival in Toronto, says the debut of her father’s Heritage Minute during Black History Month is significant.“A huge part of my dad's story was racism, first at home and then around the world,” she said, pointing out that it was especially prominent early in his career as he travelled the southern United States.“He told the story when I was young about driving up on a KKK meeting when they were going from city to city. Hearing him talk about it is still haunting for me today. Maybe even a bit more so now than it was before.”Peterson's Heritage Minute is an especially cinematic one, which raises the question of whether his relatives have considered granting the rights for his story to a production company for a feature film."In the past, there have been some conversations but nothing that has necessarily been the right fit," his daughter said."Having his story told in that capacity would be natural, to a certain extent. It needs to happen, it's just a matter of when and by whom."--Watch the Oscar Peterson Heritage Minute: https://bit.ly/3bgpHHmThis report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. David Friend, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the narration by Black Canadian pianists was for the full Heritage Minute. In fact, the pianists contribute only the end narration in both English and French.

  • US govt seizes over 10M phoney N95 masks in COVID-19 probe

    WASHINGTON — Federal agents have seized more than 10 million fake 3M brand N95 masks in recent weeks, the result of an ongoing investigation into counterfeits sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies. The most recent seizures occurred Wednesday when Homeland Security agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse that were set to be distributed, officials said. Investigators also notified about 6,000 potential victims in at least 12 states including hospitals, medical facilities and others who may have unknowingly purchased knockoffs, urging them to stop using the medical-grade masks. Officials encouraged medical workers and companies to go to 3Ms website for tips on how to spot fakes. “Not only do they give a false sense of security, how dangerous is the exposed individual without any protective gear? They have no utility whatsoever,” Homeland Security Secretary Ali Mayorkas said of the fake masks. The masks do not come through 3M's regular distributors, they come from outside the normal supply chain, officials said. But hospitals and medical groups have increasingly gone around normal purchasing routines during mask shortages in the global pandemic, officials said. They said the scams are taking advantage of the panic over masks. Homeland Security officials would not say which states the phoney masks were sent to, but said criminal charges would be forthcoming. The phoney masks are not tested to see whether they meet strict N95 standards and could put frontline medical workers at risk if they are used while treating patients with COVID-19. Nearly a year into the pandemic, fraud remains a major problem as scammers seek to exploit hospitals and desperate Americans. Federal investigators say they have seen an increase in phoneywebsites purporting to sell vaccines as well as fake medicine produced overseas and scams involving personal protective equipment. The schemes deliver phoney products, unlike earlier in the pandemic when fraudsters focused more on fleecing customers. 3M, based in Maplewood, Minnesota, is among the largest global producers of the N95 mask, which has been approved by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. It is considered the gold standard in protection against the coronavirus. The company delivered some 2 billion N95 masks in 2020 as the pandemic intensified, but in the earlier months, when masks were in short supply, fraudsters took advantage. So far during the pandemic Homeland Security Investigations has used its 7,000 agents, along with border officials, the Food and Drug Administration and the FBI, to investigate the scams, seizing $33 million in phoney products and arresting more than 200 people. The effort is based at the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, a government watchdog aimed at enforcing international trade laws and combating intellectual property theft. Over the past two weeks, federal agents have executed search warrants and seized masks in five different states, and more action is expected. But phoney masks have already made it to front-line workers in other cases. 3M has been dealing with increasing instances of fraud. Over the past year there has been more than 1,250 raids by law enforcement resulting in the seizure of millions of fake masks. The company has filed more than a dozen lawsuits over reports of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging. Colleen Long, The Associated Press

  • Six Nations stays on high alert as new COVID-19 death reported

    COVID-19 restrictions have eased in Haldimand, Norfolk and Brant counties, but Six Nations of the Grand River remains on high alert thanks to a persistent spike in cases that has claimed two band members this month. The reserve’s third COVID-related death was announced on Tuesday. In a statement, elected councillors and public health officials offered “heartfelt condolences to those families and friends affected by this recent passing.” Six Nations Health Services does not release the age or gender of COVID-19 fatalities. As of Wednesday, there were 42 active cases on Six Nations. The total case count — now at 243 — has increased sharply in recent weeks, though there has been a relative slowdown over the past seven days, with 33 new cases reported. The per capita rate of the disease on Six Nations remains among the highest in the province at 358 cases per 100,000 residents, as compared to 37 per 100,000 in Hamilton, 30 in Haldimand-Norfolk and 22 in Brantford. Director of public health Lori Davis Hill has not been available to answer questions about the recent surge. A statement from public health says officials will reassess the local COVID-19 situation weekly and make any appropriate changes to the alert level. In the meantime, elected council urged band members to stay at home to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, and to resist falling victim to “COVID fatigue.” Like many communities in Ontario, Six Nations is waiting for more doses of the vaccine to be delivered. To date, residents of Iroquois Lodge and the Jay Silverheels Complex, along with some paramedics and front-line health-care workers, have received the Moderna vaccine. Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, which borders Six Nations, had no active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. MCFN has had 15 cases since the pandemic began, with all patients now recovered. “We have to credit the members for their diligence” in following public health guidelines set out by the reserve’s COVID-19 working group, said chief operating officer Kailey Thomson. MCFN remains in lockdown until March 1 due to the threat posed by active cases in neighbouring communities. That means administration buildings remain closed to visitors while only essential operational services — including health clinics — will be provided to the community. Chief R. Stacey Laforme said the reserve’s COVID-19 working group has a vaccine distribution plan in place. “We are hopeful that at the end of March or April we can begin vaccination in the community for those who wish to be vaccinated,” Laforme said. “Members of the COVID-19 working group are also sitting on the Haldimand-Norfolk Vaccine Task Force, and will be observing dry runs of how their vaccine clinic will work.” While Indigenous communities are a priority group for the vaccine rollout, Thomson noted that MCFN does not have its own health unit and there is no long-term-care home on the reserve, which puts it behind Six Nations in the queue. “We are working with different levels of government to secure vaccine for the community,” Thomson said, adding the estimated timeline could change as those talks proceed. “The how and the when, we’re currently working out those details.” MCFN has roughly 2,570 band members, nearly two-thirds of whom live off the reserve. J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator

  • Toronto top doctor, Indigenous services minister sound alarm over COVID-19 variants

    Officials expressed growing concern Wednesday over highly transmissible new COVID-19 variants taking hold in Canada's biggest cities and in First Nation reserves across the country. Toronto's mayor, top doctor and emergency management boss announced they want the metropolis to remain under Ontario's toughest restrictions until at least March 9, two weeks longer than planned. "I have never been as worried about the future as I am today," said medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa. She said there are 56 cases with variants of concern — predominantly the one first identified in the United Kingdom — in Toronto, up from 33 a week ago. Another 283 cases have screened positive for being variants of concern and lab work is underway to make the final confirmation, de Villa added. She said the city faces a "deceptively dangerous situation," as overall daily case counts have been trending lower lately. "Today's variant count is the tip of an iceberg," de Villa said. "By the time the confirmed case counts are big enough to shock us, it will be too late to do anything. We will be in a third wave as bad as anything we've been through thus far." The top doctor in Peel Region, a COVID-19 hot spot west of Toronto, joined de Villa in asking Ontario's chief medical officer of health for a two-week extension to the tougher rules. Ontario recorded 847 new infections Wednesday, along with 10 more deaths and 23 fewer people in hospital than the day before. New modelling out of Quebec suggests a more contagious COVID-19 variant could dominate in the Montreal area in a matter of weeks. As of Wednesday, there were 16 confirmed variant cases in Quebec, including 13 cases of the U.K. mutation, and another 135 suspected cases. Quebec added 14 more deaths from past dates, but no new ones, in its update. It reported 800 new infections and five fewer COVID-19 patients in hospital than a day earlier. In Ottawa, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said he fears the prospect of variants taking hold in First Nation communities, where residents often live in overcrowded homes and have worse health outcomes due to several socio-economic factors. "I don't think I can be any more concerned," Miller said. Miller said that, as of Tuesday, there had been more than 19,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on First Nation reserves, nearly 1,400 of which were active. Active cases are one-quarter what they were a month ago, but Miller said "these numbers continue to be alarming." He said the Prairie provinces, in particular, have had "really scary spikes." "It is no secret that the opening up of the economies at the end of the summer created that catalyst," Miller said. "The science is showing that we're still very much at risk as a country and none more so than Indigenous communities, who have really, really fought and continue to fight overwhelming odds. "The best way to see a third wave is to ignore the science." New recommendations from the National Advisory Committee say all adults in Indigenous communities should receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the second stage of the immunization campaign to start this spring. Miller said vaccinations have started in 400 Indigenous communities. More than 83,000 doses had been administered as of Tuesday. Miller said vaccines have been delivered to about a quarter of the adult population in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities, a rate that is six times higher than that of the general population. A shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was delayed because of heavy snowfall earlier this week that temporarily closed operations of the shipping company UPS in Kentucky. Canada's doses of that vaccine are made in Belgium but are routed through the UPS air hub in Kentucky. Heath Canada said provinces could expect to receive shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech product at least a day behind schedule, but all 400,000 doses should be in Canada by Friday. In Newfoundland and Labrador, which is under strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, there were 44 new confirmed cases and 21 presumptive ones. Manitoba had 75 new cases and one additional death. The province also said 27 tickets were issued last week to people accused of breaking public health orders — more than half of which were for not wearing a mask in an indoor public place. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press