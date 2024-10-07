Man at UofL Hospital in critical condition after being struck twice walking on I-65
Man at UofL Hospital in critical condition after being struck twice walking on I-65
Man at UofL Hospital in critical condition after being struck twice walking on I-65
If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two...
(Bloomberg) -- Oil opened the week lower as the market waited to see if Israel would retaliate against Tehran for a missile attack last week, with President Joe Biden discouraging a strike on Iran’s crude fields.Most Read from BloombergSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?For a Master of Brutalist Provocations, a Modest Museum AppraisalMexico City Restricts Ai
Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him
"When you have an IV site, there isn't a needle in your arm. There is a tiny, flexible, plastic catheter, and it's not going to tear through your veins and skin if you bend your elbow."
A pediatric urologist explains how the bladder and the brain communicate to wake you up when you need to ‘go’ – and how that communication might break down.
Thousands of their ancestors were expelled to the fringes of the Russian Empire almost two centuries ago for rejecting the Orthodox church and refusing to serve in Czar Nicholas I's army. Today, only about 100 Doukhobors remain in the tight-knit Russian-speaking farming community in two remote mountainous villages.
There’s a certain kind of toxin a zap in the microwave cannot kill — and it poses a risk to your health.
Ian Paterson is serving a 20-year jail sentence after carrying out unnecessary and unapproved procedures on more than 1,000 breast cancer patients.
Researchers are looking at making immunotherapy a much more effective treatment for cancer.
A 14-year-old girl suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries in the attack in London.
Two children and a woman have been attacked by four "dangerously out of control" dogs in southeast London. The children, aged four and six, and a 30-year-old woman were taken to hospital after being found injured by police. The attack happened on Mickleham Road, St Paul's Cray, Orpington, shortly before 9am on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Not all apple ciders are created equal, according to the FDA
Meghan attended the Children’s Hospital L.A. 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 5, as Prince Harry traveled in Africa
King Charles famously skips lunch, but the monarch has been encouraged to change his lifestyle amid his ongoing treatment for cancer, a new report reveals
Trevor Entwistle is one of thousands who have turned to a Hull sleep charity to "save their life".
WASHINGTON (AP) — If you have stained or chipped teeth, you might be considering veneers, customized teeth coverings that can restore a photogenic smile without more extensive dental work.
From purees to Pad Thai: An expert shares how and when to introduce bold flavors to your budding foodie.
There’s already been a problem reported.
Doing your homework before taking a supplement is crucial, but that doesn't mean they can't play a role in supporting and promoting health, Stefan Pasiakos said.
Letters to the editor on Medicaid reimbursement, supporting and opposing Rep. Dan Newhouse, Kamala Harris, Sylvester Street and Congress. | Opinion