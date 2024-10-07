Man at UofL Hospital in critical condition after being struck twice walking on I-65

The Daily Beast

Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him