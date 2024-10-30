Man used fake details to 'get away with crimes'

Eimantas Zemeliauskas was arrested on suspicion of two driving offences [Cambridgeshire Police]

A man who "brazenly" used a false name and address to "get away with his crimes" has been jailed.

Cambridgeshire Police said Eimantas Zemeliauskas misled officers and a magistrate's court after he was arrested on suspicion of two separate driving offences.

The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, was eventually caught after he gave police his correct details when he reported that he was the victim of an unrelated assault.

Zemeliauskas pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to two counts of perverting the court of justice and was jailed for two years.

Police said they first arrested Zemeliauskas on 24 December 2023 on suspicion of drink driving.

He was questioned by officers in Peterborough where he provided false details.

Four months later, having appeared before magistrates, he was arrested again on suspicion of driving while disqualified.

Police said they searched Zemeliauskas' Facebook account after he reported an assault which confirmed his real identity.

His alias had been the name of an online friend.

PC Courtney Mapes said: "Zemeliauskas thought he was going to get away with his crimes.

"He provided false details not only to police officers, but also the court, on multiple occasions, brazenly signing documents using a false name and address.

"His sentence shows how seriously attempts to thwart the legal process are taken."

