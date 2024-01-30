Man who used women’s restroom in park is shot, beaten with gun, California cops say

A man was shot after using a women’s restroom at a California park, police say.

The man told police he went to use the men’s restroom at Sylvan Park on Saturday, Jan. 27, but it was fully occupied, a spokesperson for the Redlands Police Department said in an email to McClatchy News.

He decided to use the women’s restroom, police said.

While he was in the women’s restroom, the man said “two girls came in and then left the restroom,” according to police.

Two people approached the man as he left the restroom, and one of them shot him “in the leg and hit him in the head with the gun,” police said.

The suspect left the area in a silver SUV, police said.

As an officer was pulling over the SUV, the driver threw a gun from the car, according to police.

A man, Rudy Daniel Vasquez, 33, and a woman were taken into custody, police said.

Vasquez was arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge, while charges “against the woman as an accomplice” have been forwarded to the district attorney’s office, police said.

The victim, who is hospitalized, is in stable condition, according to police.

Redlands is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

