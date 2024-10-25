Man vs Food star Adam Richman offers reward for return of stolen goods and says he 'just wants to go home'

Man vs Food star Adam Richman has offered a reward to anyone who can help track down his possessions, which were stolen alongside items from his “entire” film crew in north London.

The foodie explained the crew working on his latest show, Adam Richman Eats Britain, found their van “completely cleaned out” while stopping to use the toilet in Barnet on Thursday.

He explained on X that “all of my possessions are gone” and all the filming equipment for the show had also been stolen.

In an update on Friday, Richman said he was “broken, angry and devastated from the theft [sic] of all of my possessions” adding that he was barely able to get out of bed.

He added: “Used to cherish every second in this beautiful country. Now I just want to go home.”

The presenter repeated that he will provide a reward for anyone who is able to help him or the police track down his belongings but warned people to not put themselves in harms way searching for the belongings.

The TV star, who rose to fame on Man vs Food - where he took on some of the largest and greasiest food challenges across America, previously revealed he had lost his “two most valuable possessions I have with me, the last birthday card I ever got from my father and a book that my mother gave me”.

Describing the alleged theft, he wrote: “We were driving from Birmingham to London, stopped at a rest, stop in Barnet for exactly 4 1/2 minutes to use the restroom, and came back to our van completely cleaned out.

“All of the filming equipment is gone. Both of my suitcases with all of my possessions are gone.

“Backpack with my laptop and all of my medications are gone.”

The presenter explained he had been able to track his items and on Thursday could see where they had been taken.

Richman had shared pictures appearing to show his laptop in Cricklewood, East Finchley and Golders Green shortly after they were taken.

He previously wrote: “The rest stop won’t release the security footage until the police arrive. It’s been almost an hour.

“I’m going to share a few of the locations where I can see my possessions. Reward for anything found.”

The foodie’s show Adam Richman eats Britain has been described as a love letter to British cuisine.

Richman has travelled across the country trying dishes including Yorkshire Puddings, Whitstable oysters, Eton Mess and a mac and cheese doughnut.