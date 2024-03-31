Man wanted for murder in South Carolina arrested hundreds of miles away, cops say

Weeks after a Midlands resident was killed in a shooting, a man has been charged with murder — after he was arrested hundreds of miles away from South Carolina, officials said.

Quenell Marquis Anderson, a 37-year-old Edgefield County resident, was arrested March 20 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. That’s more than 500 miles from Edgefield County.

Anderson was taken into custody with assistance from the Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department, SLED said Friday in a news release.

On March 2, Anderson shot the victim, 35-year-old Sumter resident Ricky Martin, multiple times, according to an arrest warrant shared by SLED.

Anderson was identified as the shooter by “an independent source known to law enforcement,” in addition to other evidence obtained during SLED’s investigation, the arrest warrant shows.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Information about why Anderson was in Maryland, and how he was tracked down there, was not available Sunday.

After he was extradited back to South Carolina, Anderson was booked at the Edgefield County Detention Center and is being held in the Newberry County Detention Center, SLED said. No bond was set, jail records show.

SLED previously charged 37-year-old Roscoe Pough Jr. with accessory after the fact to murder on March 4, according to the release about the case.

The Johnston Police Department requested that SLED lead the investigation into Martin’s death.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.