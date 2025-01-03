Man wanted for shooting at Orange County deputy
Man wanted for shooting at Orange County deputy
Man wanted for shooting at Orange County deputy
The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.
(Reuters) -The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year's Day. The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Fiji Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement. Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters.
In 2020, Donald Trump pardoned a cybersecurity company executive for a secret crime. Unsealed court documents show why he was convicted.
Three people have been charged following two separate incidents in Manitoba over the holiday season, including one that RCMP say resulted in a head-on crash with a police vehicle.That incident began on the afternoon of Christmas Eve when two women in an SUV refused to stop for a traffic stop by a Portage la Prairie RCMP officer at Eighth Street NW and Sixth Avenue NW at 2:15 p.m., Mounties said in a news release Thursday.The RCMP said they didn't pursue the SUV because of public safety concerns,
Ryan Wellings denies the manslaughter of his partner, Kiena Dawes, who took her own life on a railway line in July 2022.
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting rampage that followed a bar brawl in a western Montenegrin city, officials said. The shooter was on the run.
"Please keep the family and friends of Kevin Graves in your thoughts during this difficult time," police said in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 2
Halifax Regional Police say a father and daughter were fatally shot on New Year's Eve hours before the woman's boyfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the latest in a string of intimate partner violence deaths in Nova Scotia.Police were called to reports of an injured person near Gottingen and Charles streets around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a car that contained a woman who had died of gunshot wounds and another man who had gunshot wounds and was unresponsive.He was
A Toronto-area teen has been arrested on suspicion he was planning to travel abroad to join ISIS, CBC News has learned.Court records show the RCMP applied last month for a terrorism peace bond in the case, which would restrict the movements of the 18-year-old from Newmarket, Ont. The accused can't be named due to his age."Although the defendant is an adult now, much of the allegations occurred while he was a young person," said Nathalie Houle, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service of
WASHINGTON (AP) — A harrowing chapter in American history remains shrouded in mystery: Who planted pipe bombs outside offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in Washington on the eve of the attack on the Capitol?
A man survived being shoved onto subway tracks ahead of an incoming train in New York City on New Year's Eve and is expected to fully recover, relatives said, while the person accused of pushing him was being held without bail Thursday on attempted murder and assault charges.
The FBI has identified the suspect in Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Investigators now believe the driver who barreled through a crowd of New Year’s Day revelers in New Orleans acted alone and found he posted several videos on social media pledging his support for the Islamic State group, the FBI said Thursday.
The woman alleges that corrections officers ignored her complaints about being harassed and assaulted by her transgender cellmate in 2022.
One of four co-defendants in a transnational drug-trafficking case allegedly involving a former Canadian Olympian is asking an Ontario court to release him on bail before he is potentially extradited to the United States, where he faces charges that could put him in prison for life.Hardeep Ratte was charged with drug trafficking in connection with two cocaine shipments from Los Angeles to Canada in March and April 2024, as part of a drug ring allegedly led by former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedd
Warning: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who've experienced or been impacted by it.Ania Kaminski and her father Stanislaw Wardzala are being remembered as an amazing mother and grandfather of three young children after they were killed in a double homicide over the weekend.It's believed the two were killed by Ania's spouse, 38-year-old Benedict Kaminski, in an attack that police called targeted and domestic in nature.Police said a woman in her 30s an
South Korean investigators left the official residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after a near-six-hour standoff on Friday during which he defied their attempt to detain him. It’s the latest confrontation in a political crisis that has paralyzed South Korean politics and seen two heads of state impeached in under a month. The country’s anti-corruption agency said it withdrew its investigators after the presidential security service blocked them from entering Yoon’s residence for hours, due to concerns about their safety.
Sheila Fox, who was reported missing in Coventry in 1972, is living in a different part of the country, according to the West Midlands Police.View on euronews
Police are now investigating a third death, which they say is connected to the murders. Taryn Grant has the latest.