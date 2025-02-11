Man with £600m Bitcoin fortune ‘buried in landfill’ wants to buy tip his riches are lost in

Athena Stavrou
·3 min read
James Howells outside the landfill site where he believes his hard drive full of cryptocurrency belongs (James Howells)
James Howells outside the landfill site where he believes his hard drive full of cryptocurrency belongs (James Howells)

A computer engineer who believes his Bitcoin hard drive worth nearly £600m is buried in a landfill is now considering buying the entire site to find it.

James Howells says his former partner had mistakenly dumped the hard drive in 2013, only for it to increase in value to be now worth an estimated £598m.

He has battled for a decade to recover the cryptocurrency from the landfill in Newport, Wales. But last month a High Court judge threw out his case against the local council to allow him to access the site or receive £495m in compensation.

The council has since announced plans to close the tip in the 2025-26 financial year and turn the site into a solar farm on the land to power the council's new bin lorries.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mr Howells, 39, has said he would be interested in purchasing the site instead in the hopes that he can finally locate his missing hard drive,

"The council planning on closing the landfill so soon is quite a surprise, especially since it claimed at the High Court that closing the landfill to allow me to search would have a huge detrimental impact on the people of Newport, whilst at the same time they were planning to close the landfill anyway,” he told the BBC.

Mr Howells first began using Bitcoin during the late noughties shortly after its insitgation and forgot about it when it was thrown out to the landfill. (James Howells)
Mr Howells first began using Bitcoin during the late noughties shortly after its insitgation and forgot about it when it was thrown out to the landfill. (James Howells)

He added: "I would be potentially interested in purchasing the landfill site. I have discussed this option recently with investment partners and it is very much on the table."

Bitcoin is a form of cryptocurrency, meaning it is completely virtual with no physical notes or coins. It can be used online to buy products and is kept in a digital wallet, with a number of shops and countries banning its use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Howells first began using Bitcoin during the late noughties shortly after its instigation and forgot about it when it was thrown out to the landfill.

Bitcoin is known as a form of cryptocurrency, meaning it is completely virtual with no physical notes or coins (Getty Images)
Bitcoin is known as a form of cryptocurrency, meaning it is completely virtual with no physical notes or coins (Getty Images)

However, in 2024 the value of the cryptocurrency rose by more than 80 per cent in 2024 and Mr Howells assembled a team of experts to attempt to locate the missing file.

He took legal action against Newport City Council with the backing of an American hedge fund, after repeatedly being refused access to excavate the area.

While the landfill in Newport in Wales holds more than 1.4 million tonnes of waste, Mr Howells said he had narrowed the Bitcoin wallet’s location to an area of 100,000 tonnes.

Despite this, the local council asked a High Court judge to strike out his legal action to access the site or receive £495m in compensation, arguing that it had now become its property when it entered the rubbish tip.

Judge Keyser KC said that there was “no realistic prospect” of the case succeeding at trial, and ruled that there were “no reasonable grounds” for bringing the claim.

Latest Stories

  • Man wants to buy tip where he lost Bitcoin fortune

    James Howells wants to search a landfill site where he lost for 8,000 bitcoins now worth about £620m.

  • Man who lost bitcoin fortune in Welsh tip explores purchase of entire landfill

    James Howells lost case to force Newport city council to allow him to search for hard drive discarded by accident

  • U.K. Man Wants to Buy Landfill Site in Search for Lost $784M of Bitcoin: Report

    He tried to sue the local council for not responding to his requests to search the site, but the case was dismissed by a judge in January.

  • Peller, Agnico, Alamos at 52-Week Highs

    Andrew Peller Limited (T.ADW.A) hit a new 52-week high of $4.99 Monday. No news stories available today. Agnico ...

  • How Canada's Shopify is weaving AI 'magic' to pull in merchants

    Heather Perry made a bold bet before last year's holiday rush: switch all e-commerce operations of her family-owned roastery, Klatch Coffee, to Shopify. The 42-year-old small business CEO from Southern California was drawn to the Canadian company's artificial intelligence-based services that automate routine tasks such as generating discounts and product descriptions, its improved customization tools and a broader suite of apps. Perry is among hundreds of merchants in North America who have migrated to Shopify to build online stores and manage retail businesses, according to data from internet analytics firm BuiltWith and Reuters interviews with a dozen sellers.

  • Market pros tell us why they're not worried about tariff whiplash — and why stocks are poised to keep rallying

    The economy could be too strong for Trump's tariffs to derail the outlook for stocks, investors and economists told BI.

  • Legal action against 'stink bomb' landfill dropped

    A council drops legal action against Withyhedge landfill site, described as a "stink bomb".

  • Where does the US get its steel and aluminum from?

    STORY: With President Donald Trump targeting steel and aluminum, here's a breakdown of where the U.S. gets those metals.:: Steel Roughly a quarter of all steel in the U.S. is imported from neighbors Mexico and Canada or overseas allies like Japan, Germany and South Korea. Canada and Mexico accounted for almost 40% of U.S. steel imports in 2024.6.6 million net tons of steel mill products were imported from Canada and 3.5 million came from Mexico, according to U.S. Census Bureau data via the American Iron and Steel Institute. Brazil was the second-largest source of steel imports to the U.S. last year.:: Shanghai, ChinaWhile China is the world’s largest steel producer and exporter, very little of that is sent to the U.S.Most Chinese steel was shut out of the market when 25% tariffs were imposed in 2018. :: Aluminum Roughly half of all aluminum used in the U.S. is imported, with the vast majority coming from Canada. At 3.2 million metric tons last year, Canadian imports were twice the next nine countries combined, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The next largest sources of imports are the United Arab Emirates at around 347,000 metric tons and China at around 223,000 metric tons.The U.S. aluminum smelting industry is small by global standards. Total smelter capacity in the country was just 1.7% of the global total, according to the U.S. geological survey.

  • As more people buy Canadian, these farmers are reaping the benefits

    The threat of a trade war between Canada and the United States has prompted a "buy Canadian" movement, one that local farmers say is growing their business more than ever.On Feb. 3, U.S. President Donald Trump put a 30-day pause on his promise of a widespread tariff on Canadian imports, halting counter-tariffs and temporarily stopping the threat of price increases to Canadians already feeling the pinch on their grocery bills. But U.S. tariffs are still a possibility in the near future, and many

  • Former minimum-wage worker retired at 39 with $3.5M nest egg — now he’s an expat in Dubai living on $185K/year

    At 17, he made the decision to retire early.

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Trading Below Their Estimated Value

    In recent weeks, global markets have experienced fluctuations driven by tariff uncertainties and mixed economic data, with U.S. stocks ending the week slightly lower and European indices showing resilience despite trade policy concerns. Amid these market dynamics, investors are increasingly focused on identifying stocks that may be undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth, offering potential opportunities for those seeking value in a volatile environment. Understanding what makes a stock...

  • Breakaway Moldovan region says it has agreed gas supplies backed by Russian loan

    Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway Transdniestria region will start receiving natural gas supplies via a Hungarian company under a loan provided by Moscow, separatist authorities said on Monday. Residents of Transdniestria, a sliver of territory run by pro-Russian separatists along Moldova's border with Ukraine, were plunged into crisis on January 1 when shipments of Russian natural gas were halted, leading to widespread power cuts. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said his country would not block the gas flows to Transndniestria under an arrangement involving Hungary's MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG.

  • China sends trade mission to Central Asia as it braces for US tariff war

    Hours after China's retaliatory tariffs on US energy imports went into effect on Monday, a group of Chinese oil and gas executives flew to Kazakhstan to explore new trade opportunities, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The representatives were part of a larger delegation led by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), a semi-official trade group, which involved more than 30 companies in sectors including energy, petrochemicals and industrial machinery, according to the

  • Aubreigh Wyatt’s mom sues South MS school district over teen’s suicide, details bullying

    In one text message, Aubreigh sounds distraught, saying ‘I truly become so suicidal during the school year.’

  • Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In February 2025

    As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by tariff uncertainties and mixed economic signals, investors are paying close attention to the implications of these developments on their portfolios. With U.S. stocks experiencing slight declines amid trade tensions and European indices showing resilience, dividend stocks offer an attractive option for those seeking stability and income in volatile times. A good dividend stock typically combines a strong track record of consistent...

  • A software engineer shares the résumé that got him on-site interviews at Meta, Amazon, and Dropbox — and hired at Microsoft

    After receiving countless job rejections, Akshay Phadké, a software engineer, used four résumé strategies to help him land a job at Microsoft.

  • Cannabis company Aphria reaches agreement to settle shareholder class-action lawsuit

    TORONTO — Aphria Inc. has agreed to pay $30 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by shareholders alleging the company made misrepresentations to capital markets in 2018.

  • Hawaii court rules against insurance companies in Maui wildfire, allowing $4B settlement to proceed

    HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court ruled Monday that insurance companies can’t bring their own legal actions against those blamed for Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, allowing a $4 billion settlement that was on that the verge of collapse to proceed.

  • Chinese auto-part maker APT Electronics rethinks global expansion amid Trump tariffs

    Guangzhou-based APT Electronics, a supplier of automotive lighting and LED components, is adopting a more cautious approach to overseas expansion amid concerns of new tariffs under the second administration of US President Donald Trump. Although the additional 10 per cent tariffs that Trump slapped on Chinese imports last week will not have "immediate impact" on operations, there would be challenges if the policy remains unchanged, APT chairman David Xiao Guowei told the Post in an interview on

  • EU says it would react to U.S. steel tariffs, awaits details

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Monday it would react to protect EU interests after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending metals tariffs, but will not respond until it has clarification of the measures. Trump said on Sunday that he would introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the United States, in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul. The Commission said it had not received official notification of additional tariffs on EU goods and would not respond to "broad announcements" without details or written clarification.