Man who went missing after boat trip found in Ireland

Chris Ellery did not return home as planned from a boat trip at Fishguard, prompting a search [Family Photo]

The man who went missing off the Welsh coast has been found in Ireland, his daughter has said.

A massive search for Chris Ellery started after he failed to return home to Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, after a solo boat trip on Thursday.

His daughter, Kenzie, who had taken to social media to make an appeal for help, said on Saturday he had been found.

"My dad is alive he has been found in Ireland," she said in a Facebook post.

Chris Ellery's daughter has shared photos of her father and his boat in an effort to find him [Family Photo]

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed Mr Ellery had been found safe and well.

HM Coastguard had resumed their search on Saturday involving an aircraft, several RNLI boat crews, two coastguard teams and police around north Pembrokeshire, Cardigan Bay and St Brides Bay.