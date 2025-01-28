Man who went on violent rampage in Guthrie assaulted his aunt and 3 others, neighbor says
Man who went on violent rampage in Guthrie assaulted his aunt and 3 others, neighbor says
Man who went on violent rampage in Guthrie assaulted his aunt and 3 others, neighbor says
I'm so sorry about these in advance.
The Trump administration has moved to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn babies, in countries supported by USAID around the globe, a memo reviewed by Reuters showed. On Tuesday, contractors and partners who work with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) began receiving such memos to stop work immediately, sources said.
“I started having symptoms as a teen, and every doctor told me they didn’t find anything wrong.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said vaccines are not safe. His support for abortion access has made conservatives uncomfortable. And farmers across the Midwest are nervous over his talk of banning corn syrup and pesticides from America's food supply.
Students and faculty were shocked to find Norwich University’s Class of 1959 Bridge vandalized Monday morning. The bridge connects the civilian and military campuses.
As Health P.E.I. brings back a mandatory masking policy on Monday in its facilities to prevent more people from getting sick, an infectious disease specialist says while masking is helpful, other precautions are essential.Starting Jan. 27, Health P.E.I. has made masks mandatory for all visitors and staff at its facilities.The policy, introduced in response to ongoing overcapacity issues facing the health-care system and a rise in respiratory illnesses, aims to protect both patients and healthcar
The Australian woman has been accused of giving her baby daughter "several unauthorized prescription and pharmacy medicines" without medical approval, authorities said
As Marceline Tawembi's grieving loved ones now prepare to lay her to rest, they say her story is highlighting the challenge of getting appropriate care for people in mental distress.
Lizzo says she's feeling "happy" as she celebrates reaching her weight loss goal amid her fitness journey. "I haven't seen this number since 2014!"
Tea is the second most consumed beverage worldwide behind water and has a slew of health benefits.
Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Bloomberg's Iain Marlow weighs in President Trump lifting his Colombia tariff threat, after the country agreed to all of the President's terms, and discusses how Trump may use tariffs during his Presidency as leverage to achieve his goals. Iain speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
At first, much the same. But inevitably dangerous diseases would resurge in a country that isn’t prepared for them.
Ollie has just celebrated his 8th birthday with a camping trip similar to the one he was on three years ago ahead of his family learning of his diagnosis
'This boy's spoiled': Father of Chiefs fan reacts after yet another Super Bowl appearance
EDMONTON — A panel commissioned by the Alberta government has struck the name of an expert contributor from its COVID-19 report, saying it was included "in error."
B.C. Children's Hospital says it is seeing an uptick in visits to the ER this month, and officials are asking parents with sick kids to take preliminary measures before a hospital visit. CBC medical columnist Dr. Melissa Lem joins us to discuss options parents can consider to avoid a visit to the hospital.
In 2020, as a pandemic raged across the globe, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media to appeal to his hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook. The son of the late U.S. Attorney General and New York Sen. Bobby Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, the younger Kennedy said he was looking for parents whose children had been vaccinated against a different virus -- human papillomavirus or HPV -- and later grew sick. The families could sue the manufacturer Merck in civil court claiming marketing fraud – allegations Merck denies.
American Airlines employee killed in Charlotte airport ramp accident
Hospitals and clinics destroyed. Millions of tons of debris contaminated with toxic substances, unexploded ordnance and human remains. Tens of thousands of people with injuries that will require a lifetime of care.