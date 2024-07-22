Man whose family among six killed in A61 crash says heart 'ripped into million pieces'

A man whose brother, sister-in-law and two nieces were killed in a crash in Yorkshire has said his heart is "ripped into a million pieces".

The family's other daughter was not in the car, according to the fundraising page.

A man and a woman on a motorbike were also killed in Sunday's incident, and police said all six died at the scene - on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley.

Callum Roller posted a tribute on Facebook to his "amazing brother" Shane Roller, sister-in-law Shannen Morgan and nieces Lillie and Rubie.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken I'm gonna miss all of you!" he wrote.

"It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broke both side of families!

"You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy! My heart goes out to shannens side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock."

"My heart is ripped into a million pieces!!!" he added.

The post prompted a number of tributes in reply.

"Absolute gem of a family and good friends of mine will miss them dearly sending love to all family and friends xx," wrote Michael White.

The family were travelling in a Ford Focus when the crash occurred just before 4pm.

Superintendent Alan Travis called it an "absolutely tragic incident", but police have not said how it happened and want any witnesses to contact them.

Crash investigators were still at the scene on Monday afternoon and the road remained closed.

Sky's Frazer Maude said the speed limit there was 40mph but locals told him concerns had been raised as people often drive much faster.

People have been laying flowers near the site of the accident - one of them, Jamie Phillips, told Sky News they were a "lovely" family.

More than £33,000 has already been donated online - less than 24 hours after the crash - to help the family's surviving daughter.