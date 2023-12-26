Man wins $100,000 lottery prize just before his birthday

Safa Behnam won a $100,000 lottery prize just a few days before his birthday. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said winning a $100,000 prize from a second-chance lottery drawing made for the "pretty great early birthday gift."

Safa Behnam, 45, of Sterling Heights, told Michigan Lottery officials he always makes sure to scan his non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets using the Michigan Lottery app so he can have a shot at the second chance drawing.

Behnam ended up winning the $100,000 500X Money Maker Second Chance prize on Nov. 30.

"I have been playing the 500X Money Maker game a lot, hoping to win one of the big $6 million prizes, and then scanning the non-winners for a second chance," Behnam said. "I saw an email from the lottery saying I'd won a $100,000 prize, but I thought it was a scam. I called the lottery office to confirm it was just a scam email, so when they told me it was real, I was shocked."

The player said his win came at a fortuitous time.

"My birthday is in a few days, so winning is a pretty great early birthday gift," he said.

Behnam said his plans for his winnings include a family vacation to Mexico.

"Winning means less stress and more vacations and relaxing for me and my family," he said.