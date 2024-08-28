Man wins $439,000 lottery prize just after buying North Carolina home

A day after buying a home, a North Carolina man is already seeing a drastic return on his investment.

Benny Murphy from Alamance County won $439,527 from a winning lottery ticket on Aug. 13 just a day after purchasing a house, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"They made a joke about lower payments if I won the lottery," Murphy told North Carolina lottery officials.

Murphy won the Cash 5 prize after picking up a $1 ticket from a Quickmart in Mebane, the lottery reported. After federal and state tax withholdings, he received $314,262 from his jackpot win.

He said he will use the money to finish paying off the house far sooner than he originally planned. He will also embark on a fishing trip and still have some spare money to go to savings, the lottery reported.

