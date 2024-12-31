Man and woman in their 70s found dead

A man and a woman, both in their 70s, have been found dead at a property in Dorset.

Dorset Police said they were called to Anthony's Avenue in Poole at 11:35 GMT on Tuesday.

They found the bodies of the two people, who were known to each other. Their next of kin have been informed and the coroner has been notified.

Det Insp Ian Allen said it was not thought anyone else was involved in the "very sad incident".

"Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened and a cordon is in place to allow a thorough investigation of the scene to take place," he said.

"We are trying to establish a timeline of what happened, but are currently considering the period over the Christmas holidays until today.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area and we would encourage anyone to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team if they have any concerns or information."

