Man and woman arrested after 34 bodies removed from funeral parlour in police raid

Two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into a funeral director in northern England.

A man, 46, and a woman, 23, have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position, Humberside Police have said.

They said 34 bodies have been "respectfully transported" from one of Legacy Funeral Directors' three branches to a mortuary in Hull for formal identification procedures to take place after concerns were raised about "storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased".

