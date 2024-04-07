Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in Croydon park

Police near the scene in Rowdown Fields, a park in Croydon, south London where human remains were found (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were discovered in a park in south London.

Police were called to Rowdown Fields in Croydon on Tuesday morning after reports that bodyparts had been discovered. They sealed off the area and later found more remains in another part of the public park.

On Saturday, a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder. Both individuals remain in police custody.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, April 7.

It is not clear how long the body parts had been in the park when they were discovered.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience. I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person.

“Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do so. Their enquiries have made significant progress and I will provide a further update as soon as possible.

“We remain in contact with partners and local community members. I am grateful to them for their support.”