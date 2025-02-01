Man, woman charged with 2nd-degree murder for Toronto's 1st homicide of 2025

Darapheakdey 'Daral' Sovann, 27, died in hospital on Sunday after being found with severe injuries, Toronto police said. (Toronto Police Service - image credit)

A man and a woman have been charged with second-degree murder in Toronto's first homicide of the year, police say.

Darapheakdey 'Daral' Sovann, 27, died last Sunday after police found him with severe injuries at around 12:30 a.m. near Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue.

Investigators have not specified what caused his injuries.

In a news release Saturday, police said a 24-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both from Oshawa, have been arrested in connection with Sovann's death.

The woman was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning, police said, while the man was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday at 10 a.m.

There are no outstanding suspects, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.