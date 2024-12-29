Man and woman charged with Boxing Day murder in County Down

Two people have been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old man.

Mark Dorrian was found unconscious in a flat in Newtownards, County Down, in the early hours of Boxing Day.

He had sustained a number of injuries, including head injuries, and later died in hospital.

A woman, 33, and a man, 36, have both been charged with his murder and are set to appear in court on Monday.

They had been arrested previously along with a 58-year-old woman who has now been released unconditionally, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Speaking on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "A murder investigation was launched after a report was received that a man was unconscious inside a flat in the West Street area, just before 1.50am on Thursday, 26th December.

"Mark sadly died later in hospital having sustained a number of injuries, including head injuries. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

He added: "My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mark's friends and family.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

"I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives."