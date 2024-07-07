Man and woman charged with murder after death of girl, 14, in Darlington

Durham police said officers and paramedics were called on Friday night to an address where a girl was pronounced dead.

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death of a 14-year-old girl in Darlington, police have said.

Police and paramedics responded to a call at an address shortly after 11pm on Friday. A girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simon Vickers and Sarah Hall, both of Darlington, have been charged with murder and will appear at Newton Aycliffe magistrates court on Monday. Durham constabulary did not disclose any details of their relationship with the victim, nor any information on a possible motive.

“This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young girl, and our thoughts are with her family and friends,” said DS Craig Rudd, the senior investigating officer.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while investigative work is still being carried out at the scene, and to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident.”