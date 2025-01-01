Man and woman found dead inside South Hill home, deputies say. Investigation underway
Deputies found a man and a woman dead in a residence in the 18900 block of Eastwood Avenue East in South Hill on Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Dispatched for a welfare check at 10:49 a.m., the deputies found them upon entry, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted on X.
Detectives are investigating, and the cause of the two individuals’ deaths is unknown, the post said.
On 12/31/2024 at 10:49am, deputies were dispatched to the 18900 block of Eastwood Ave. E in Puyallup for a welfare check. Upon entry, a male and female were found deceased. Detectives are on scene. Cause of deaths are unknown. More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/wmVpL40neO
— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 31, 2024