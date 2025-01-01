Man and woman found dead inside South Hill home, deputies say. Investigation underway

Julia Park
·1 min read
file

Deputies found a man and a woman dead in a residence in the 18900 block of Eastwood Avenue East in South Hill on Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatched for a welfare check at 10:49 a.m., the deputies found them upon entry, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted on X.

Detectives are investigating, and the cause of the two individuals’ deaths is unknown, the post said.

Latest Stories