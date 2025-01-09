Man and woman found dead inside property

Police were called at 13:47 GMT regarding a concern for the welfare of occupants at an address [John Devine/BBC]

A man and a woman have been found dead inside a property and their deaths are being treated as unexplained, said police.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was called to an address in Norwood Road, March, Cambridgeshire, at about 13:47 GMT on Wednesday regarding a concern for the occupants.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Officers attended and a man and a woman were found dead inside the property.

"The deaths are being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing, with officers still at the scene."

Police remained at the scene in the early hours of Thursday [John Devine/BBC]

