Man and woman found dead inside property

BBC
·1 min read
A police van and a car are parked in a dirt track road next to a bungalow and another house. There are traffic cones and a red and white cordon taping off the road
Police were called at 13:47 GMT regarding a concern for the welfare of occupants at an address [John Devine/BBC]

A man and a woman have been found dead inside a property and their deaths are being treated as unexplained, said police.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was called to an address in Norwood Road, March, Cambridgeshire, at about 13:47 GMT on Wednesday regarding a concern for the occupants.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Officers attended and a man and a woman were found dead inside the property.

"The deaths are being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing, with officers still at the scene."

A police car and a police van are parked outside houses at the side of a road. It is just before sunrise and the vehicles' lights are on
Police remained at the scene in the early hours of Thursday [John Devine/BBC]

Follow Cambridgeshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related Internet Links

Latest Stories