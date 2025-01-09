Man and woman found dead inside property
A man and a woman have been found dead inside a property and their deaths are being treated as unexplained, said police.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was called to an address in Norwood Road, March, Cambridgeshire, at about 13:47 GMT on Wednesday regarding a concern for the occupants.
A spokesperson from the force said: "Officers attended and a man and a woman were found dead inside the property.
"The deaths are being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing, with officers still at the scene."
