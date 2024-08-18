Man and woman in hospital after daylight stabbing

There is an increased police presence in the area as inquiries continue to locate outstanding suspects [BBC]

Two people are in hospital with stab wounds following a serious assault in Cornwall, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman, 31, and a man, 42, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident in Truro on Saturday shortly before 17:00 BST.

Emergency services responded to reports of two people injured with stab wounds on St Austell Street, the force said.

A 42-year-old man from Truro has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and he remains in custody.

Officers said a police cordon and scene guard had been in place while inquiries continue, including attempts to locate "outstanding suspects".

Det Insp Steve Applewhite said: “At the moment there is an increased police presence in the area, and we will be carrying out high visibility patrols to provide reassurance to the community.

“I understand that an incident of this nature will cause concern, but I can confirm that this incident is being treated as an isolated incident and we believe that those involved are known to each other."

The force is appealing for witnesses who were in the area of Trafalgar Roundabout, or those with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage between 16:30 and 17:30 on Saturday, to get in touch.

