Man and woman punched to the ground and stomped on in suspected mugging

The victims were thrown to the ground

A man and a woman were punched to the ground and stomped on in a suspected mugging in north-west London.

The attack happened yards from Euston station at about 7am on Sunday.

A 33-second clip of the assault, posted on social media, shows the pair being dragged along the pavement by the two attackers.

One was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and the other a black bomber-style jacket with a hood. In the footage they punch and kick the victims as they lie dazed on the ground.

They are seen snatching some belongings from the victims before heading towards a white Audi 4x4 and driving away.

Indistinct shouting can be heard throughout but towards the end a man says: “Let’s go.”

The incident on Eversholt Street occurred about a mile from popular Camden High St.

A Met Police spokesman said police had been called to “reports of a fight in Eversholt Street, NW1.

“Officers attended the location but all parties had left. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”

He added: “Anyone who was a victim is asked to contact police. Officers wish to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that may assist the investigation.”